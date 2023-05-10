That’s why GOLD is rising!: Why the price of gold could continue to rise in the future! – Video

More information on axinocapital.de

Subscribe to the axinocapital YouTube channel so you don’t miss anything!

The turnaround in interest rates in the USA is claiming more and more victims. It is mostly smaller regional banks that collapse and need to be rescued. In Europe, however, a larger institution was hit with Credit Suisse. But no matter whether small, medium-sized or large: the alarm bells should now be ringing for savers.

When bank deposits are no longer safe, precious metals inevitably gain attention and importance as safe forms of investment, because they are still well suited today to secure assets and to maintain and protect one’s own financial stability.

Forecasts of what will or could happen in the future are always subject to greater or lesser uncertainties. In contrast, looking back into the past is much clearer. And this is where gold and silver can shine, as they have proven to be solid stores of value over the centuries.

Gold and silver are values ​​in themselves and do not have the character of a claim



This is particularly true in times of crisis, because in these times the precious metals have shown again and again that they represent a very good hedge against inflation and the numerous currency devaluations. When economies collapse and countries and their currencies collapse, gold and silver provide both stability and flexibility.

Both also benefit the precious metals when banking crises shake the financial system, because gold and silver do not have the character of a claim. This sets them apart from most other asset classes. The requirements that had to be met for the precious metals, i.e. their extraction from the ore and the requirement for the purity of the product, are already met with the production of the coins and bars.

After that, there is no longer any risk of receivables, which is why gold and silver, in contrast to bonds, shares and real estate, can no longer default. Of course, their value also fluctuates over time. But the precious metals have never become worthless and there is little reason to assume that anything serious will change in the future.

Risk Notice



AXINO Media GmbH publishes comments, analyzes and news on https://axinocapital.de. This content is for the sole purpose of informing the readers and does not represent any kind of call for action, neither explicitly nor implicitly are they to be understood as a guarantee of any price developments. Furthermore, they in no way replace individual expert investment advice and do not represent an offer to sell the share(s) in question or an invitation to buy or sell securities. This is expressly not a financial analysis, but an advertising one / journalistic texts. Readers who make investment decisions or carry out transactions based on the information provided here act entirely at their own risk. There is no contractual relationship between AXINO Media GmbH and its readers or the users of its offers, as our information only relates to the company and not to the reader’s investment decision.

The acquisition of securities involves high risks that can lead to the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by AXINO Media GmbH and its authors is based on careful research, but any liability for financial loss or the content guarantee for the topicality, correctness, appropriateness and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please take note of our Terms of Use.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MiFiD II), Section 34b of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f (5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we would like to point out that AXINO Media GmbH and/or its employees, affiliated companies, partners or Clients, hold or may hold shares in the company discussed in this article and thus a potential conflict of interest exists. AXINO Media GmbH and its affiliated companies also reserve the right to buy or sell shares in the company at any time. In addition, AXINO Media GmbH is remunerated by the company discussed in this article for reporting. This is another clear conflict of interest that is hereby disclosed.