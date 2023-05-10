Five World Cup appearances: Mexican soccer goalkeeper Carbajal dead

Status: 05/10/2023 07:26 a.m

Five-time World Cup participant Antonio Carbajal is dead. The former Mexico international goalkeeper was the first footballer to take part in five World Cups. He died at the age of 93, according to the Mexican Football Association.

Carbajal played with the Mexico national team in Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966. He held the world championship record for 32 years until the German Lothar Matthäus also had his fifth participation in 1998 in France. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi from Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal, among others, have made five appearances at the World Cup.

In his home country, Carbajal, known by the nickname “La Tota”, won two championships with his longtime club León. He later became the club’s coach.