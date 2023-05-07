Home » The 10 best books on Nilde Iotti – Scientific news.it
Nilde Iotti was an Italian politician, one of the main exponents of the left in the political landscape of the country for several years. An advocate for women’s rights and social justice issues, Iotti was the first woman to hold the position of President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.
To gain a deeper understanding of Iotti’s life and work, as well as the broader political and social contexts in which she operated, we have chosen the best books on Nilde Iotti, also useful for people interested in the history of women’s rights in this country as well as the history of the Italian Communist Party of the last century.

What are the books about Nilde Iotti about?

The books listed on Amazon revolve around the life and legacy of Nilde Iotti. While each book has a unique approach, they all shed light on Iotti’s political career and personal life. Some books, such as “Nilde Iotti. A history of politics in women” and “La reggitora” provide an in-depth look at Iotti’s life, highlighting her role as a pioneering woman in Italian politics. These books are well written and engaging, and are accessible to a wide audience, including undergraduate political science students.
“Nilde Iotti. In the Movement and in the Party” is a comprehensive collection of Iotti’s writings and speeches, offering readers an in-depth look at her ideology and political legacy. This book is quite long, at over 500 pages, but is an invaluable resource for those interested in Iotti’s life and contributions to Italian politics.
“Nilde Iotti and the PCI” provides an overview of Iotti’s political contributions, highlighting his role in the Italian Communist Party and its impact on Italian politics.

Title Author Edition Pages
Nilde Iotti. A female political story Lama, Luisa; Turco, Livia (Preface) 2020 288
The governor. Nilde Iotti. In words and passions Marcias, Peter 2020 160
The technique of freedom Iotti, Nilde 2019 52
Institutions, rights and passions. Nilde Iotti and the words of politics. Interviews 1979-1993 Cairoli, R. (edited by), Migliucci, D. (edited by) 2012 175
Nilde Iotti and the PCI: Two centenarians, a story 1920-2020 1921-2021 Bottari, Angela; Calabro, Victoria; Novarese, Daniela; Pelleriti, Enza; Turkish, Livia 2022 306
Nilde Iotti. In the movement and in the party. Anthology of writings and speeches Falconi, Graziella (edited by), Turco, Livia (Preface) 2022 560
Nilde Iotti. The broad-shouldered girl Canova, Andrea (edited by), Pellacani, Elisa (illustrator) 2019 152
Reason and feeling. Portrait of Nilde Iotti Settimelli, Leoncarlo 2009 152
Nilde Iotti. President. From Cattolica to Montecitorio Imprenti, F. (edited by), Magnanini, C. (edited by) 2010 224
Nilde Iotti Knight, Louise 2016 96

