New Fiat Argo 2023, the SUV you don’t expect while everyone is talking about the Fiat 600, Multipla and Fiat Panda

Fiat updates the Argo compact SUV with changes to the grille and bumper, which were redesigned. Inside, the steering wheel has also been revised.

The main change concerns the mechanics of the vehicle, which now respects the new emission limits and focuses on the version equipped with 75 HP 1.0 Firefly engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission. This restyling takes place at a time when the company is also engaged in the production of the relaunch of the famous Fiat 600 model. So let’s see more specifically:

What the new Fiat Argo 2023 SUV looks like

Reviews and price Fiat Argo 2023

What the new Fiat Argo 2023 SUV looks like

Fiat Argo 2023 has undergone a restyling with particular attention to the front of the car. The bumper, which incorporates the central air intake and fog lights, has been redesigned with more aerodynamic lines, and the finish has been toned down to give it a more modern look. After that it was unified with the headlights to follow the market trends. The headlights remain in the center of the bumper and the main change concerns the new Gray Strato colour, which is added to the other options.

The rear end has not undergone any significant changes, apart from the introduction of new hubcaps and alloy wheels. The Trekking version has been enriched with new black and orange decals for a sportier look, which decorate both the bonnet and the sides.

The new Argo 2023 was also technically up to date: the model has been renewed to comply with the new emission limits and focuses on the version with the 75 HP 1.0 Firefly engine, available only with a five-speed manual transmission. The main novelty concerns the arrival of the CVT transmission, which simulates seven virtual gears within the range.

Fiat Argo 2023 has been improved to also run on ethanol, and has a fuel consumption of 9.1 kilometers per litre. When using petrol, the vehicle is even more efficient, reaching 13 kilometers per liter in the city. The model is only available with the 1.0 and 1.3 Firefly engines, while a turbo version of the Argo is not planned.

Reviews and price Fiat Argo 2023

Looking forward to the launch of new models, including the new one B-Suv Fiat e Fiat Multipla, Argo 2023 has undergone a restyling, albeit with slight changes compared to the previous model. The most eye-catching novelty is the multifunction steering wheel, which incorporates the design of the Pulse SUV.

Il infotainment system It comprises a 7-inch touchscreen with connectivity to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while safety features include traction and stability control, launch assist and a rear view camera.

Il new model of Argos will be available in several versions, including 1.0, 1.0 Drive, 1.3 Drive, 1.3 Drive CVT, 1.3 Trekking and 1.3 Trekking CVT. In the future, the arrival of the S-Design kit is expected. The color range will consist of Vulcano Black, Banchisa White, Alaska White, Montecarlo Red and Silverstone Grey.

As far as performance is concerned, the new Argo 2023 it will have a fuel consumption of up to 9.1 kilometers per liter when running on ethanol and up to 13 kilometers per liter when running on petrol, particularly in urban areas. The starting price is expected to be around 14,000 euros.

Stay up to date!

Follow us on Google News by clicking here and then click on follow top right