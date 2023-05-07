Two dead and three injured in different traffic accidents during the early morning

Two people died during the night of this Saturday and early Sunday in traffic accidents, extending the endless saga of this type of event during the weekends. One of those extremely serious episodes occurred at the Pan-American Highway tollbooth at the height of Pilar, near the Federal Capital, where a motorist lost his life when he rammed the toll booths at high speed.

It was at kilometer 33.5 of that road and it is still unknown what could have happened, if the driver perhaps fell asleep, to collide with toll booth 7 head-on and lose his life on the spot As a consequence of that impact, devastating, the car ended up overturned and its remains scattered for many meters around, with such a degree of destruction that it was difficult to recognize the model of the vehicle in the photos. The experts are awaiting to try to understand the mechanics of that accident and the identity of the deceased driver.

Another death in Ramos Mejía

Meanwhile, another serious accident occurred at the level crossing of the Sarmiento Railway tracks with Pastor Obligado street, in Ramos Mejía, where a man tried to cross with his car despite the fact that the barriers were down, being run over by a formation and losing his life in that irrational situation.

It was on Saturday night, and some witnesses only indicated that the car, black in color, ignored the signs and tried to cross the tracks when the arrival of the train was imminent, with the dramatic consequence that the Sarmiento train hit it squarely and ended up dragging it for a few How many meters. The identity of the driver is not yet known.

Within the formation of the Sarmiento train, there were moments of tension due to the impact, until finally the users were able to descend from the formation and the service was interrupted, during the hours that the police and firefighters worked on the scene.

Three injured in San Telmo

At the intersection of Paseo Colón and Brasil avenues, in the City of Buenos Aires, a few meters from Parque Lezama, a silver Volkswagen Voyage collided with a Chevrolet Crosa. As it turned out, the Corsa was being used as passenger transport by application. The three wounded were precisely from the Corsa and were referred to the nearby Argerich Hospital. Although one of the wounded would have significant polytraumatisms, none of the three would be in danger. In this case, it remains to be seen with the videos who crossed in red, because both drivers claimed “to have crossed in green”, a circumstance that, with the vehicles on the way to the sheet metal worker, indicated that they were not telling the whole truth…

