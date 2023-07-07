The 10 best books on physical training in football – Scientific news.it

In this collection we present a selection of books available on Amazon that delve into the realm of physical training in football. Each book offers valuable information and guidance for both amateur and professional players, as well as coaches looking to improve their training methodologies. Topics covered cover a wide range, including aerobic and anaerobic conditioning, core training, optimal soccer training evolution, and speed development.

What are books on physical training in football about?

The authors provide detailed explanations, hands-on exercises and comprehensive training programs tailored to different skill levels. In general, these are books dedicated to football coaches who want to improve their strategies but in any case this collection offers a wealth of knowledge to improve physical performance on the pitch and the books can therefore also be useful for the footballers themselves or for sportsmen.

The physical-athletic preparation of the footballer covers the characteristics of football training, the physical development of young players, warm-up routines and scheduling and monitoring of training sessions. It explores both aerobic and anaerobic aspects specific to calcium, providing valuable insights into optimizing physical performance.

We also have a book dedicated to amateurs, Physical training in amateurs. This book offers a methodology for effective physical training. It includes hands-on exercises, emphasizing the use of the ball, and covers warm-up routines, aerobic and high-intensity components, strength training, speed development, and agility. It also provides insights into load management and program design.

Core training for functional training in soccer focuses on the concept of core training; this book explores exercises to develop the core strength needed for the quick, explosive movements required in soccer. It emphasizes the integration of the muscles between the shoulder and pelvis and offers a comprehensive approach to improve flexibility, strength, endurance, balance and motor skills.

The optimal evolution of football training is designed for coaches of all levels; this handy manual presents 322 exercises grouped into three levels of difficulty. Includes comprehensive sessions for various technical aspects of the game, such as control, dribbling, passing, shooting, aerial play and defensive techniques. The authors provide clear instructions, diagrams and step-by-step variations for easy implementation.

Speed ​​training in soccer, accompanied by a DVD, focuses on developing speed for footballers. While details are not provided, it does offer valuable insights into improving player speed and agility, essential attributes for success on the pitch.

Soccer. 360 exercises and games for everyone is a kind of manual that presents a wide range of 360 exercises and games suitable for players of all ages and skill levels. Organized in practical and illustrated sheets, this book covers the essential aspects of training, from warm-up to physical preparation to technical and tactical improvement, providing coaches with a valuable resource for their workouts.

Juniors and pupils. The training methodology is aimed primarily at coaches working with players aged 13 to 17. This book offers insights into the specific methodologies and challenges faced by these age groups. It includes a variety of training exercises that can be adapted to different age groups, emphasizing fundamental techniques, individual and collective tactics and providing operational suggestions to improve coaching practices.

Tailored physical training. Give roles to the individual focuses on tailoring training programs to specific positions in the field. Drawing on the latest scientific advances, the authors guide coaches in designing personalized training regimens that address the functional needs and physiological characteristics of players in similar positions.

A football school. Teaching Little Friends, First Kicks and Chicks provides essential knowledge and practical guidance for planning training sessions. It covers a wide range of topics, including coordination, technique, tactics and the educational aspects of coaching. With over 120 differentiated exercises tailored to different age groups, this volume offers insights into the fundamental principles of modern coaching.

The new physical training in football. Methodological concepts and principles brings together the expertise of 17 professional athletic trainers. Through 22 chapters, the book delves into methodology, physiology, metabolic aspects, strength training, high intensity, speed and provides practical demonstrations through QR codes linked to exercise videos.

