The 10 best books on Thomas Aquinas

We have selected a collection of books on Thomas Aquinas available on Amazon. These books delve into various aspects of his life, philosophy and works, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of this influential thinker. Let’s explore these books in more detail.

What are the books about Thomas Aquinas about?

Thomas Aquinas, often referred to as Saint Thomas Aquinas, is a leading figure in Western philosophy and theology. The first book in the collection, “The Summa Theologica of St. Thomas Aquinas. In compendium”, condenses the monumental work of Thomas Aquinas in a more accessible format. It offers a useful tool for those who want to grasp the key concepts and ideas presented in his writings.

Another book, “Thomas Aquinas Explained to My Cousin: A (Very) Elementary Introduction to Thomistic Philosophy,” provides a beginner-friendly introduction to Thomas Aquinas’ philosophy. He acknowledges the challenges readers may face in understanding his wide range of topics, but emphasizes the relevance of his ideas to the present day.

For those seeking a succinct overview, “Thomas Aquinas in Minutes” offers short chapters covering the fundamental questions addressed by Thomas Aquinas. Written in a conversational style and engaging language, this book seeks to satisfy busy 21st century readers who want to appreciate the wisdom and insights of Thomas Aquinas in a limited amount of time.

“Thomas Aquinas. A historical-philosophical profile” adopts a historical and philosophical approach to the life and works of Thomas Aquinas. The author challenges the prevailing idea that Aquinas’ thought is static and dogmatic by presenting a more dynamic perspective. This book explores the chronological composition of Thomas Aquinas’ works and discusses the significant philosophical themes.

The “Introduction to Thomas Aquinas” by Sofia Vanni Rovighi provides critical tools for understanding the work of Thomas Aquinas in the light of the most recent historiographical perspectives.

List of the best Thomas Aquinas books on Amazon

Below is the list of the 10 best books on Thomas Aquinas that are available on Amazon in the Italian version:

FAQ on books about Thomas Aquinas

What are the top three Thomas Aquinas books on Amazon?

What is the best way to learn and understand The Summa Theologiae of St. Thomas Aquinas?

How can Thomas Aquinas be understood even by modern readers?

Is there a quick way to understand Thomas Aquinas’ ideas?

What are the least explored aspects of Thomas Aquinas’ thought?

Where can I find a critical guide to understanding the work of Thomas Aquinas?

The work Introduction to Thomas Aquinas it provides the essential critical tools for understanding the work of the philosopher in the light of the most recent historiographical perspectives.

What are the main logical theories covered in the book “The logic of Thomas Aquinas”?

The book “The Logic of Thomas Aquinas” deals in detail with the logical theories of proof and induction.

What can you learn by reading “The Logic of Thomas Aquinas”?

The book offers a broad exposition of the logic of Thomas Aquinas, explaining all its supporting structures.

What is the main object of metaphysics according to Thomas Aquinas in the book “Thomas Aquinas and the object of metaphysics”?

The book analyzes the main object of Thomas Aquinas’ metaphysics, which is the entity.

What can you learn about the life and work of St. Thomas by reading the book “Thomas Aquinas” by Chesterton and Trevisan?

The book offers a graceful and witty reconstruction of the life and work of St. Thomas Aquinas.

What the book “Thomas Aquinas. Life, Thought, Works” by Weisheipl to readers interested in the figure of Thomas Aquinas?

The book provides an inexhaustible source of information and data on the personality and work of Thomas Aquinas.

Summary table of the best books on Thomas Aquinas

TitleAuthorEditionPagesThe Summa Theologiae of St. Thomas Aquinas. In summaryBarzaghi, Giuseppe 2009448Thomas Aquinas explained to my cousin: A (very) elementary introduction to Thomistic philosophyVirgili, Adriano2021160Thomas Aquinas in minutes. Answers for those in a hurry to basic questionsVost, Kevin; Brunetti, Maurizio (edited by), Borraccino, Mariella (translator); Rovagnati, Elena (translator)2020288Thomas Aquinas. A historical-philosophical profilePorro, Pasquale2019534Introduction to Thomas AquinasVanni Rovighi, Sofia2007249The logic of Thomas Aquinas. Demonstration, induction and metaphysicsTexts, Claudio Antonio2019255Tommaso d’AquinoChesterton, Gilbert Keith; Trevisan, Fabio2021128Compendium of theology and other writingsThomas, Aquinas (Saint); Selva, A. (edited by), Centi, Tito S. (edited by)2016814Thomas Aquinas and the object of metaphysicsBrock, Stephen L.2004240Thomas Aquinas. Life, thought, worksWeisheipl, James A.; Biffi, Inos (edited by), Marabelli, Costante (edited by), Pedrazzi, A. (translator)2016456

Share this article

Search for other books on the site

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

