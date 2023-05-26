Although small in size, Togo has always been an inexhaustible source of good football players. Some of these players have shone locally but also internationally. Even if they don’t make the headlines, they are there to help their teams win titles. In this article, let’s take a look at the 10 most successful Togolese players in history, let’s see it in ascending order.

Mickael Dogbe

Mickael Dogbé is a Franco-Togolese player. He was born on November 28, 1976. He was called up to play with the Togo national team during the African Cup of Nations in 2002 and 2006. During his professional career from 2000 to 2014, he played as a as a striker and won two titles with two different clubs. In 2001, he won the French National D3 Championship with Grenoble foot 38 and in 2004, the French D2 Championship with AS Saint-Étienne.

Razak Boukari

Lateral Midfielder Razak Boukari was born in 1987. The Franco-Togolese played mainly in French clubs including LB Châteauroux, Lens, Sochaux Montbéliard, but he spent 4 years in the Wolverhampton Wanderers team. During his career, he won 3 titles: Champion league 2, National, Tournoi de Toulon.

Kuami Agboh

Kuami Agboh has dual nationality, French and Togolese. He is an exemplary defensive midfielder. He started in Blois US where he was spotted by AJ Auxerre. He won 3 competitions: National 2, Toulon Tournaments and the Intertoto Cup

Dove Womé

Born in 1991, the Togolese international Dové Womé distinguished himself mainly with African teams. The Togolese attacking midfielder played in the Marantha FC team before moving to Liberty Professionals and then to South Africa at the Free State Stars. In 2013 he joined Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to Supersport United. On his record he has won: Premier Soccer League, MTN 8, Telkom Knockout, FA Cup.

Euloge Placca Fessou

Togolese international Euloge Placca Fessou saw him play in Lomé in December 1994. He played in various teams like OC Agaza, FC Servette, Lierse Kempenzonen and K Beerschot VA. Euloge Placca Fessou has 4 championship titles to his account: Superkubok, Vysshaya Liga, Division 1-B, National 1.

Mathieu Dossevi

Mathieu Dossevi was born on February 12, 1988. He plays as an attacking midfielder. He played in several teams such as Le Mans FC, Valenciennes FC, FC Metz, FC Toulouse, FC Versailles… On his record there are 5 titles: 2 Super League 1, the Belgian Cup, Ligue 2 and Kypello Elladas.

Karimou Djibrill – The Best Of Karimou Djibrill

Karimou Djibrill is a Franco-Togolese striker. He was born in 1933 and died in 2019. He started out at Etoile Filante in Lomé before playing at SO Millau then at AS Monaco in the first division. To his credit, he won 6 titles including 2 Ligue 1, 2 Coupe de France, 1 Charles Drago Cup and 1 Champions Trophy.

Serge Nyuiadzi

Serge Nyuiadzi was born on September 17, 1991. To date, he is the most successful Togolese football player. He plays as a forward but can also occupy the wings. He started at the OGC Nice Academy where he participated in the U17 and U19, then he moved to CSKA Sofia then 1461 Trabzon and Zalgiris Vilnius and Ratchaburi. He won 7 titles in all: 3 A Lyga Championships and 3 Lithuanian Cups and a Kazakhstan Cup.