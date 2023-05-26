Home » The renowned video game ‘PUBG Mobile’ welcomes Karol G
News

The renowned video game ‘PUBG Mobile’ welcomes Karol G

by admin
The renowned video game ‘PUBG Mobile’ welcomes Karol G

Karol G or better known as ‘la Bichota’ has become an icon of female empowerment. Without a doubt, the artist is one of the most listened to in the music industry. Well, it is not only for her beauty, her charisma and her authentic style that the Colombian is exalted, but also for her humility and love for her fans.

The paisa artist who continues to conquer countries with her talent and music, will do so this time in the world of video games, Well, the PUBG Mobile franchise announced a collaboration with it on May 24.

His inclusion is given through a pack of voices and graphic content inspired by his album “Mañana ser bonito”, which has been a success in the music industry.

See also  National Railways Implement New Freight Train Diagram

You may also like

The new model of “social-bank cooperation” in Quanzhou...

80% bonus for charging columns, the decree that...

The 10 most successful Togolese players in history

Bad weather: Fedriga, proud of the Civil Protection...

A delegation from the General Commission of FEMUA...

Dusakawi’s ex-manager is charged for signing a contract...

The 6th China International Materials Expo will be...

A quintal of smuggled cigarettes seized – Campania

Special Forces travel to the fiery mainland economy...

Cali awaits the restoration of gas service with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy