The renowned video game ‘PUBG Mobile’ welcomes Karol G

Karol G or better known as ‘la Bichota’ has become an icon of female empowerment. Without a doubt, the artist is one of the most listened to in the music industry. Well, it is not only for her beauty, her charisma and her authentic style that the Colombian is exalted, but also for her humility and love for her fans.

The paisa artist who continues to conquer countries with her talent and music, will do so this time in the world of video games, Well, the PUBG Mobile franchise announced a collaboration with it on May 24.

His inclusion is given through a pack of voices and graphic content inspired by his album “Mañana ser bonito”, which has been a success in the music industry.