News

(The bird watching team photographed migratory birds in the Dongting Lake area. Photo by Peng Yahui, an all-media reporter from Hunan Daily)

Huasheng Online, February 20th (all-media reporter Peng Yahui) Today, the 12th Dongting Lake International Bird Watching Festival came to an end. 171 species of birds.

The 24-hour bird watching competition attracted 90 bird watching enthusiasts from all over the country to participate. Among them, the oldest team member is 71 years old, and the youngest is only 11 years old. Participants form 30 teams to observe and record birds within the specified time and specified area, and the one with the most observations wins.

After the competition, the Fuzhizhou Team and the Kyushu Yellow Crane Team won the prize for observing 104 species of birds; the Wild Hope Chasing Yu team won the Supreme Bird Species Award for observing whooper swans.

It is understood that the Dongting Lake International Bird Watching Festival has successfully held 11 bird watching competitions, attracting more than 200 teams from more than 30 countries and regions around the world to observe migratory birds in the Dongting Lake area. “As the ecological environment continues to improve, the types and numbers of migratory birds we capture with our cameras are showing an increasing trend.” Liu Ke, who participated in the bird watching competition of the Dongting Lake International Bird Watching Festival for the third time this year, introduced that this time he observed super 88 species of birds, and clear images of rare birds hunting big nipples were also captured.

