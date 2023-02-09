Source title: The thirteenth session of “The Capital’s Good Citizens” Announced 25 Good Citizens Received Commendations

The thirteenth selection and commendation event of "The Capital Being a Good Citizen for Justice and Courage" was announced. 25 comrades including Wang Wenzhi were awarded the title of "Good Citizens of the Capital for Justice and Courage", 9 comrades including Wang Yongqiang were awarded the title of "Honorary Citizens of the Capital for Justice and Courage", and 7 groups including Wan Qi and Wan Hong were awarded the title of "Model Group for Justice and Courage in the Capital". Eight units including the Social Affairs Section of the Dongcheng District Civil Affairs Bureau were awarded the title of "Advanced Unit for the Protection of Rights and Interests in the Capital". The selection of "The Capital Being a Good Citizen for Justice and Courage" is held every three years. It is understood that the scope of this selection and recognition is from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2021. The deeds of righteousness and bravery confirmed. At present, the city has commended more than 1,000 people as "good citizens of the capital who stand up for righteousness and bravery", and many of them have been commended by the whole country. Among the 49 commended personnel this time, some stood up in an emergency, some saved the lives and property of the masses in the fire, some fought gangsters bravely with integrity, and some rescued people without fear of danger in the water. heroic figure. Among them, five citizens, Wang Wenzhi, Meng Enhui, Xie Zhenhua, Duan Xiaoshan, and Jiang Lixian, gave their precious lives. Wang Wenzhi, who was awarded the title of "Being a Good Citizen for Justice in the Capital", was the deputy director of the Quality Inspection Office of AECC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials during his lifetime. In the early morning of February 7, 2020, a fire broke out in the semi-basement of the unit building where Wang Wenzhi lived. In order to reduce the loss of the masses, Wang Wenzhi stepped forward to fight the fire alone, but unfortunately died. After Wang Wenzhi died, his unit before his death recognized him as an outstanding Communist Party member, and the Civil Affairs Bureau of Xicheng District confirmed his act of bravery in accordance with the law. Meng Enhui, who was awarded the "Honorary Citizen for Justice and Courage in the Capital", is from Taikang County, Henan Province, and was an employee of a catering company in Wangjing during his lifetime. On the evening of April 12, 2019, Meng Enhui saw a woman fall into the water when he was passing by Beixiaohe after get off work, so he quickly jumped into the water and pushed the woman to the shore. The woman was rescued ashore with the help of a couple on the shore, but Meng Enhui sank into the river due to exhaustion. In July 2022, Meng Enhui was awarded the title of the 14th "National Model for Justice and Courage".

