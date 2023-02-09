This afternoon, Realme GT Neo5 was officially released.The 240W version has two options of 16GB+256GB and 16GB+1TB, and the prices are 3199 yuan and 3499 yuan respectively.

This is the only Snapdragon 8+ mobile phone equipped with 1TB storage in the same gear, which is very competitive in the same gear. Many netizens left messages on the realme official Weibo and called it “really fragrant”,A netizen said: “This makes it difficult for friends and businessmen to do it.”

The biggest highlight of this machine is the fast charging. Realme GT Neo5 is the world‘s first 240W flash charging technology.This will be the model with the fastest charging speed and the highest fast charging power so far, and it can be called the “flash charging king”.

According to the official introduction, in order to achieve the industry ceiling level of 240W full-level power, Zhenwo brings three first flash charging technologies, the details are as follows:

1. The first 240W charging architecture, charging conversion rate up to 98.5%;

2. The industry’s first 12A custom charging cable, 21AWG×4 industry’s highest specification charging cable, double-layer platinum electrophoresis interface design, reduces impedance, and calmly copes with complex use environments;

3. The world‘s first 240W dual GaN mini charger, reaching the industry’s highest power density of 2.34W/CC, compared with the previous generation of 150W charging head, the volume increased by 5%, but the power increased by 60%.

In addition, Realme GT Neo5 uses a 1.5K direct screen, and the rear main camera is Sony IMX890, which supports OIS optical image stabilization.