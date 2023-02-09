Jin Lican was detained in court during the second trial

Sina Entertainment News On the afternoon of the 9th, the Seoul Central District Court issued a second-instance verdict on Kim Rick-chan’s alleged forced indecency case. On the same day, the court rejected Kim Rick-chan’s appeal and upheld the original judgment. therefore,MoneyLi Can was sentenced to 10 months in prison, received 50 hours of sexual violence treatment, and was detained in court. The court stated that the victim wanted to punish Lican severely, and considering various circumstances such as Jin Lican’s inability to regulate sexual impulses normally after drinking, he believed that it was necessary to return him to society through imprisonment.

Jin Lican was suspected of sexually molesting a woman A in her 20s in a homestay in Nanyangzhou City in 2019, and was prosecuted without detention in June 2020. Jin Lican claims that although he made physical contact with A, it was not mandatory physical contact. Lican denied his suspicion until the verdict was pronounced in the first instance. He even sued Mr. A on suspicion of intimidation, showing the attitude of a thief calling for a thief. But in the second trial in April last year, he admitted the suspicion and submitted a letter of remorse.

In the final statement on the final debate day of the second trial on January 10 this year, Kim Lican apologized to the victim. His lawyer said: “In order to compensate the loss of the other party, I planned to hold a concert in Japan and obtain income through the business, but due to the deficit, I am currently sorting out assets. Before the judgment is pronounced, the loss will be compensated.”

In addition, Jin Lichan was also prosecuted in another case of forced indecency in October last year. The case is currently on trial at the Seoul Western District Court. According to the police, in mid-April last year, Li Jinchan was charged for allegedly molesting two women on the external stairs of a bar in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.