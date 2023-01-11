People’s Daily Online, Nanning, January 10th (Wu Mingjiang, Huang Zijing) On the afternoon of January 10th, the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region held a press conference. According to the introduction at the meeting, the representatives of the 14th People’s Congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been elected by 15 electoral units including the cities divided into districts in Guangxi, the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force stationed in Guangxi, and the Standing Committee of the 13th People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region The thirty-sixth meeting confirmed that all 699 deputies’ qualifications were valid according to the review report submitted by the Delegate Qualification Review Committee. At present, the 14th People’s Congress of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region actually has 699 deputies.

The relevant person in charge of the Guangxi People’s Congress Standing Committee stated that the people’s congress system is the fundamental political system of our country, and the election of deputies to the people’s congress is the foundation of the people’s congress system. Guangxi’s election of deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress of the autonomous region is carried out in strict accordance with relevant provisions of the Election Law and other laws and regulations. From the nomination and recommendation of representative candidates to the deliberation and election, we have always adhered to the leadership of the party, fully promoted democracy, and strictly handled affairs in accordance with the law.

