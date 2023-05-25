The 2023 Beijing Cultural and Expo Creative Design Competition Launches a New “870th Anniversary of the Founding of the Capital” Cultural and Creative Track-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: The 2023 Beijing Cultural Museum Creative Design Competition Launches a New “870th Anniversary of the Founding of the Capital” Cultural and Creative Track

The 2023 Beijing Wenbo Creative Design Competition was launched yesterday (24th). This year, on the basis of the continuation of the three themed tracks of "Cultural Expo, Cultural and Creative Derivatives Design Theme Track", "Twenty-four Solar Terms Cultural and Creative Design Theme Track", and "Revolutionary Cultural Relics, Cultural and Creative Design Theme Track", the competition is based on Beijing Construction Taking the 870th anniversary of the capital as an opportunity, the innovation track of "Creative Design Theme of Cultural Relics for the 870th Anniversary of the Founding of the Capital of Beijing" was specially set up. The theme of this competition is "Cultural Relics·Creativity·Life". Through the method of "online collection + offline operation", it is open to outstanding designers, cultural and creative enterprises and institutions across the country, as well as museums in this city. Creative design works with collection elements and cultural IP characteristics. 4 major themed tracks will start today. In this year's new innovation track of "Creative Design Theme of Cultural Relics for the 870th Anniversary of the Founding of the Capital of Beijing", contestants will focus on the 870 cultural relics released by the Capital Museum, and dig deep into their political, cultural, life, ethnic, and folk customs. Connotation, innovative interpretation of the development and changes since the 870th anniversary of the founding of Beijing. The "Cultural, Cultural and Creative Derivatives Design Track" guides contestants to absorb and transform the cultural connotations contained in museum collections, and design cultural and creative products with aesthetic, cultural and practical value. The "Twenty-Four Solar Terms Cultural Creative Design Track" aims to interpret the charm of solar term culture through the innovative design of twenty-four solar term culture in creative works. The "Revolutionary Cultural and Creative Design Track" is based on the advantages of Beijing's revolutionary cultural relics protection units and the list of revolutionary cultural relics issued by the Municipal Cultural Relics Bureau. It focuses on the red process, revolutionary spirit, and new appearance of the times, taking into account historical facts and innovative forms, and tells a good revolutionary story. The competition is divided into three stages: registration collection, event review, and results display, which will last until December. It is noteworthy that this competition encourages museums and social resources to jointly sign up for the competition, enriching the needs of museum cultural and creative industries, and promoting the utilization and authorized development of museum cultural resources. In terms of operating mechanism, the Municipal Bureau of Cultural Relics will accelerate the grading, batching, classified release and authorization of museum collection IP creation and creative design achievements, and promote market transformation, cultural and creative space and brand series of cultural and creative products.

