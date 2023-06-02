The 2023 “National Science and Technology Workers Day” Corps home event kicks off at Tarim University- Chinadaily.com.cn

On the morning of May 31, the 2023 “National Science and Technology Workers Day” Corps home event was launched at Tarim University.

Leaders from Science and Technology Bureau of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Association for Science and Technology, Science and Technology Daily, Alar City Science and Technology Bureau of the First Division, Association for Science and Technology, and Tarim University, representatives of outstanding scientific and technological workers from Alar City and Tarim University in the First Division, and outstanding graduate students in school Representatives, etc., visited the 2023 “National Science and Technology Workers Day” Corps’ home event-“All Hearts to the Party for Self-reliance and Self-improvement-Scientists Under the Party’s Leadership” theme exhibition.

The exhibition is divided into six parts, which fully demonstrate the outstanding contributions made by generations of scientists gathered under the banner of the party to the development of the country and national rejuvenation. The sense of responsibility and mission of the reader.

At the launching ceremony, condolences were also offered to representatives of the 2023 “Outstanding Science and Technology Workers of Alar City” and “Outstanding Science and Technology Workers of Tarim University”.

Grasping innovation is grasping development, seeking innovation is seeking the future. Lu Xueqiang, a member of the party group of the Corps Science and Technology Bureau and full-time vice chairman of the Association for Science and Technology, hopes that the scientific and technological workers of the Corps will carry forward the spirit of scientists, create new great achievements with new great struggles, and provide strong scientific and technological support for building the Corps stronger and more prosperous. At the same time, it is hoped that relevant departments, units, science and technology associations at all levels of the Corps will coordinate deployment and cooperate closely to integrate resources and optimize the ecology of technological innovation, so that the “Science and Technology Workers’ Day” will truly penetrate into the hearts of scientific and technological workers, and unite and lead the XPCC’s broad scientific and technological achievements. Workers continue to advance to new heights, new depths, and new fields of technological innovation.

Zhao Guanghui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tarim University, said that as a Corps university located in southern Xinjiang, Tarim University will carry forward the spirit of good scientists, practice the spirit of Populus euphratica, and use reform as the sail and innovation as the paddle with a more high-spirited spirit and attitude of struggle. , strengthen organized scientific research, promote the cultivation of high-level talents, build a team of high-level scientific and technological talents, write a new chapter of high-level universities with the characteristics of the Corps and southern Xinjiang, and create new achievements and make achievements in the new journey of serving the stability of the border, social stability, and long-term peace and stability new contribution.

The light of faith illuminates the way forward, and the original heart gathers the great strength of struggle. At the 2023 “National Science and Technology Workers’ Day” Corps home event – a symposium for representatives of scientific and technological workers, six representatives of outstanding scientific and technological workers from the Corps exchanged speeches, expressing that they would foster their national feelings, be brave in innovation and strive to be the first. Improve one’s own scientific literacy, give full play to the advantages of disciplines and majors, and write articles rooted in the land of southern Xinjiang to help the overall revitalization of the countryside.

Professor Li Zhijun, a representative of outstanding scientific and technological workers and the School of Life Science and Technology of Tarim University, said that as scientific and technological workers in the Southern Xinjiang Corps, we must shoulder the important task of leading the era of innovation with the spirit of scientists, and keep in mind the mission and make contributions on the road of continuous advancement: The first is to serve the country, and serving the country is the scientific sentiment of the heart; the second is to keep the integrity, which is the rigorous and rational scientific ethics; the third is to focus, which is the scientific belief that is diligently pursued; the fourth is to question, which is the scientific character of mutual appreciation; the fifth is to Demonstration, to be the leader of young scientific and technological workers.

(Reporter Mao Weihua | Yang Baoren and Yu Mingxing from China Daily Xinjiang Reporter Station)

