The 2023 Putian City Work Conference on Taiwan Holds Lin Xuyang’s Speech-Putian Government Affairs-Southeast Net

Actively explore and try first to promote the integration and development of Putai and Taiwan to a new level

In 2023, the city’s work conference on Taiwan will be held, and Lin Xuyang’s speech will be held

Recently, the 2023 city-wide work conference on Taiwan was held. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the overall strategy of the Party to solve the Taiwan issue in the new era, implemented the spirit and deployment requirements of the central and provincial party committee work conferences on Taiwan, and summarized the city’s Since 2022, we will work with Taiwan and deploy the next step. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Lin Xuyang attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Huang Zhenyao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the United Front Work Department presided over the meeting, and Deputy Mayor Hu Guofang conveyed the relevant spirit.

Entrusted by Fu Chaoyang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Lin Xuyang pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important expositions on Taiwan work, put forward a series of new ideas, new ideas and new strategies, and formed the overall plan for the Party to solve the Taiwan issue in the new era. The general strategy enriches and develops the unified theory of the country and the principles and policies for Taiwan, and is the fundamental follow-up and action guide for doing a good job in dealing with Taiwan in the new era. It is necessary to fully, accurately, and comprehensively study and implement the Party’s overall strategy for solving the Taiwan issue in the new era, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, be brave to try first, and identify the location of Putian in the construction of a cross-strait integrated development demonstration zone, and make a decision. Putian made a contribution, firmly supported the “two establishments” and resolutely achieved the “two maintenances” with practical actions.

Lin Xuyang fully affirmed the effectiveness of the city’s work with Taiwan since 2022. He emphasized that it is necessary to deepen the cooperation between Putai and Taiwan in electronic information, life and health, cultural and creative tourism, and modern agriculture, enhance the agglomeration function of industrial parks with Taiwan, and attract more Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises to come to Pu for development. It is necessary to build a comprehensive transportation channel to Taiwan, expand the iron ore transshipment business to Taiwan, and build an important bulk cargo logistics base on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. It is necessary to deepen exchanges and exchanges between Putian and Taiwan, use Mazu culture as a link, promote personnel exchanges, and promote spiritual harmony between compatriots on both sides of the strait. Efforts should be made to improve the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and comprehensively implement policies and measures that benefit Taiwan and benefit the people, so as to make life more convenient for Taiwan compatriots in Pu. It is necessary to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over Taiwan’s work, grasp the overall situation, give full play to unique advantages, and take greater strides in exploring the new path of cross-strait integration and development. (Meizhou Daily reporter Wu Qina)