HANKOOK LF95, the new all-season commercial vehicle tire arrives – Companies

The new Hankook tire for commercial vehicles is called LF95. Rugged, fuel efficient and durable, the new all-season trailer tire is designed for regional haulage applications, a wide variety of road conditions and delivers impressive mileage.

Already available on the European market, the new LF95 features a wide tread pattern and deep tread grooves. The distinctive tread pattern provides exceptional traction and water drainage in a wide variety of road conditions. The wide and robust shoulders keep the tire mileage high and help improve grip and stability and reduce uneven tread wear.

Stone Ejection technology in the tread grooves also prevents sharp objects from lodged in the grooves of the tyre, which in turn reduces the likelihood of punctures and maximizes tire life. Furthermore, thanks to the low rolling resistance, the tire is also very fuel efficient.

As an all-season tyre, the LF95 carries the M+S and 3PMSF (snowflake symbol) labels, which highlight its ability to cope with cold weather throughout the year. It is available in size 385/65R22.5. The tread can be regrooved, which helps extend the life of the tyre. The official presentation of the LF95 will take place at the end of June at the Road Transport Expo at the NAEC in Stoneleigh, England.

