Source title: On the first day of the National Day holiday, the market supply is sufficient and the price is stable to strengthen the epidemic prevention and control of business premises

China News Service, Beijing News, October 1st (Reporter Du Yan) On the “November” day, the supply of daily necessities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs and vegetables in Beijing was normal, and prices were stable. On October 1, the market volume of vegetables in 8 wholesale markets was about 22,500 tons, which was basically the same as yesterday (a daily decrease of 0.4%); the pork transaction volume was about 475 tons, a daily decrease of 7.8%; 18 major supermarket chains lived The necessities are abundant and stocked. Today, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce stated that while doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, the bureau actively took measures to organize supply companies to focus on the supply and transportation of daily necessities to ensure sufficient market supply and stable prices: One is to strengthen monitoring and daily scheduling. Adhere to “daily scheduling, grasping both ends”, daily monitoring, daily analysis, and daily reporting of the supply of daily necessities in the market, and daily scheduling of wholesale and retail supply to ensure sufficient supply of goods at both ends. The second is to start the working mechanism of resident staff. From September 30, it will resume sending resident staff to 7 major agricultural product wholesale markets and 8 key supermarket chains to keep abreast of market supply guarantees at any time, urge enterprises to implement epidemic prevention and control guidelines, and strengthen foreign drivers and passengers after entering Beijing. management, etc. In conjunction with Fengtai District, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Market Supervision, Beijing Municipal Center for Disease Control and other departments to restart the special class on supply guarantee and epidemic prevention in Xinfadi Market, stationed in Xinfadi Wholesale Market for on-site work, and coordinating epidemic prevention and control and market supply of daily necessities Assure. The third is to strengthen the organization of supply sources. On the wholesale side, in order to prevent the epidemic from affecting the supply of daily necessities, business merchants (large households) were organized to actively organize the supply of goods and intensified efforts to transfer and transport. The market volume of vegetables in Beijing today has not changed much compared with yesterday, and the market supply is sufficient. On the retail side, large supermarket chains and e-commerce companies are required to strengthen direct procurement from supply chain bases, increase the purchase of daily necessities such as vegetables, and stock up at 1.5-2 times the daily rate to ensure ready supply. During the festival period, over-stock and put on the shelves according to the sales volume on weekdays, and make preparations for timely replenishment. In order to meet the shopping needs of the majority of customers, the business hours will be extended in a timely manner and the store will be closed naturally. The fourth is to strengthen the inspection of epidemic prevention and control in key commercial business sites. During the festival, investigation and inspection will be carried out every day on the implementation of prevention and control measures in commercial business premises, production safety management, market supply guarantee, festival consumption and services. Take catering, farmers' markets, beauty salons, and other life service enterprises and places that may become "amplifiers" of the epidemic as the focus of inspection, and urge business entities to implement prevention and control measures such as nucleic acid testing of employees and "four-piece" inspection of door-to-door personnel. In Chaoyang District, Beijing, large-scale supermarkets such as Jingkelong, Carrefour, and Yonghui, as well as a number of e-commerce companies, have strengthened their supply reserves to ensure that daily necessities such as vegetables, fruits, meat, rice, noodles, grains and oils are available and usable. At the same time, Chaoyang District is striving to create a splendid holiday for citizens. Several business districts have launched a number of consumer promotion activities to enrich citizens’ lives from the three aspects of “play, show and enjoyment”, and fully demonstrate Chaoyang District’s “fashionable play, fashionable shopping, fashionable” Happy” international consumption image. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce stated that in the next step, it will pay close attention to the prevention and control of the epidemic in the business field, strictly implement the "New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)" and the Beijing National Day Holiday and before and after the epidemic prevention and control work plan, carry out Supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention and control, continue to do a good job in ensuring the market supply of daily necessities to ensure stable market supply and stable prices during the National Day. (Finish)

