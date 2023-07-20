Rodrigo Becao in Istanbul – Sports News

Fenerbahce strengthened the defensive line within the scope of the new season squad planning. yellow-dark blue ones, Italy Serie from the A teams Udinese Brazilian football player Rodrigo Becao, who wore the jersey, came to an end in the long-running transfer process. Yellow-dark blue for the 27-year-old player, in the evening Public Disclosure Platform (KAP)) announced that the player will come to Istanbul to pass the health checks and carry out transfer negotiations. The Brazilian player landed at Istanbul Airport at night. Passing through the passport control, the player was greeted by the club official and left the airport by getting into the vehicle waiting for him.

Rodrigo Becao’It is expected that he will pass the health checks tomorrow and sign the yellow-dark blue colors.

