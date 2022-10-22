[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 22, 2022]On the 21st, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China approved the list of members of the new Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Taiwanese media first reported on the list of alleged members of the 20th Politburo.

According to CCP media reports, on the 21st, the third meeting of the Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China approved the list of candidates for members of the Central Committee, alternate members of the Central Committee, and members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which are expected to be officially announced that afternoon. According to public information, there are 204 members of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, 172 alternate members of the Central Committee, and 133 members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

On the 22nd, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will hold the last day of the agenda. At that time, the list of the new Central Committee members, alternate members of the Central Committee and members of the Central Discipline Inspection Commission will be officially announced, and the amendment to the party constitution of the Communist Party of China will be passed.

On the 23rd, the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will be held, and the candidates for General Secretary, Politburo Standing Committee members and members, members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, chairman and vice-chairmen and members of the Central Military Commission, and deputy secretary and standing committee members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be announced.

On the 21st, Taiwanese media “Report” reported that the media “preemptively obtained the latest list of Politburo members”:

General Secretary Xi Jinping, Chairman of the National People’s Congress Li Keqiang, Premier Wang Yang, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Zhao Leji, Executive Secretary of the Central Secretariat Ding Xuexiang, Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Chen Min’er, Executive Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, and Vice President Wang Huning.

Vice Premiers Li Qiang, Li Xi, He Lifeng, Central Organization Minister Lou Yangsheng, Central Propaganda Minister Li Shulei, United Front Minister Chen Yiqin, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection Zhang Jun, Director of the Central Office Meng Xiangfeng, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee Wang Xiaohong, Chief Prosecutor General Ying Yong.

Miao Hua and Li Qiaoming, vice-chairmen of the Military Commission.

Chen Jining, Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Zhang Guoqing, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, Jing Junhai, Secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, and Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Xinjiang Party Committee

There are 26 people in the above-mentioned list, including Wang Huning, who is to be the vice-president of the state. There are 25 members of the 19th Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. After Wang Qishan was transferred from the Politburo Standing Committee to Vice President, he enjoyed the treatment of the “Eighth Standing Committee”, but was not included in the 19th Politburo.

The authenticity of the above-mentioned 26-person list is still difficult to verify. We will see the results after the official announcement of the CCP high-level list on the 23rd.

