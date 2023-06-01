The 24 bronzes of San Casciano finalists at the Archaeological Award – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 31 – The 24 bronze statues, from the Etruscan and Roman periods, found in San Casciano are among the five archaeological discoveries of 2022, finalists of the ninth edition of the Khaled al-Asaad International Archaeological Discovery Award. The Award, promoted by the Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism and by Archeo, will be delivered in Paestum in November on the occasion of the XXV Mediterranean Exchange of Archaeological Tourism. The other four candidate discoveries are in Egypt, with the pyramid of Queen Neith; in Guatemala, Iraq and Turkey. Running are the 300 coffins and 100 mummies of Queen Neith’s pyramid found in the ancient necropolis of Saqqara in Giza, about 30km south of Cairo. Then there are the traces of the most ancient Mayan calendar found in Guatemala and Iraq, the Bronze Age city that emerged from the Tigris River in the Mosul reservoir. Also reported was the discovery in Turkey, in Midyat, in the province of Mardin, of the great underground city dating back to 2,000 years ago. The Khaled al-Asaad International Archaeological Discovery Award, named after the Palmyrene archaeologist who paid for the defense of cultural heritage with his life, is the only worldwide recognition dedicated to the world of archeology and in particular to its protagonists, archaeologists, who with sacrifice, dedication, competence and scientific research face their task every day in the double role of scholars of the past and professionals at the service of the territory. With this award, the Mediterranean Archaeological Tourism Exchange and Archeo intend to give the right tribute to archaeological discoveries through an annual award assigned in collaboration with the international media partners of the Exchange: Antike Welt (Germany), arCHaeo (Switzerland), Archäologie in Deutschland (Germany), Archéologia (France), Current Archeology (United Kingdom), Dossiers d’Archéologie (France). On the occasion of the award ceremony, a Special Award will also be given to the discovery, among the five candidates, which will have received the greatest consensus from the general public in the period 5 June – 5 October on the Borsa’s Facebook page. (HANDLE).

