The 35th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress held its first plenary meeting

Hear 23 reports and explanations

Southeast Net, September 28 (Fujian Daily reporter Zheng Zhao) On the 27th, the 35th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress held its first plenary meeting in Fuzhou.

Entrusted by Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Liang Jianyong, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting. Deputy Director Zhou Lianqing, Zhuang Jiahan, Wu Hongqin, Tan Yunkun, Yuan Yi, Yan Keshi, Secretary General Huang Xinluan and other members attended the meeting. Vice Governor Li Jiancheng, head of the Provincial Supervisory Committee, Jin Yinqiang, President of the Provincial Court, and Huo Min, Chief Procurator of the Provincial Procuratorate, attended the meeting as nonvoting delegates.

The meeting first studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar on “Study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. The meeting emphasized that we must conscientiously study and implement the speech, fully and accurately understand the great significance, rich connotation, spiritual essence and practical requirements of the speech, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the requirements of the provincial party committee; Be a firm supporter of “two establishments” and a firm practitioner of “two maintenances”; serve the overall situation of the center, earnestly shoulder the responsibilities and missions entrusted to the National People’s Congress in the new era, and earnestly plan to promote legislation, supervision, decision, representation, etc. Work, show the role of the National People’s Congress in the construction of New Fujian in the new stage of development; take up political responsibility, comprehensively strengthen the construction of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the party building, and strive to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a social environment of national prosperity and public security, and a clean atmosphere. Contribute to the National People’s Congress in the political environment and welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions.

The meeting heard Zhang Tianming, deputy director of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Provincial People’s Congress, make a report on the review results of the “Fujian Province Pension Service Regulations (Draft Revised Draft)”, and Du Qingsen, deputy director of the Provincial Public Security Department, made a report on the “Fujian Provincial Public Security Organs Police Auxiliary Personnel Management Regulations” (Draft)” and Zhu Shufang, director of the Supervision and Judicial Working Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, made a report on the preliminary review of the regulations (draft), and Pan Aoda, director of the Provincial Meteorological Bureau, made a report on the “Fujian Province Climate Resources Protection and Utilization Regulations (Draft)” “, Wang Zhizhen, director of the Provincial Forestry Bureau, made an explanation on the “Fujian Province Wetland Protection Regulations (Revised Draft)” and Chen Zesheng, director of the Agricultural and Rural Working Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, made a report on the preliminary review of the above two regulations (drafts). Fujian Xu Zengfu, Director of the Maritime Safety Administration, made an explanation on the “Fujian Maritime Search and Rescue Regulations (Draft)” and Cao Shimin, Deputy Director of the Financial and Economic Work Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, made a report on the preliminary review of the Regulations (Draft); listened to the Deputy Director of the Fuzhou Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Lei Chengcai made an explanation on the decisions of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Sanming, Putian, Nanping, Longyan and Ningde on strengthening the coordinated protection of the water ecological environment in the Minjiang River Basin, and Dai Zhongchuan, a member of the Provincial People’s Congress Legislative Committee, made a review of the above decision In the report, Su Yanhong, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Longyan Municipal People’s Congress, made an explanation on the “Regulations on the Protection of Hakka Culture in Longyan City” and on the “Regulations on the Governance of the Rural Human Settlements in Longyan City”, and Yang Bing, a member of the Legislative Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, made a statement on the above two regulations. The report of the review; listened to Yu Jun, director of the Provincial Department of Finance, explaining the provincial budget adjustment plan (draft) in 2022, and Lei Chengcai, member of the Finance and Economics Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, made a report on the preliminary review of the plan (draft). Kong Fanjun, director of the department, made a report on the employment situation, Chen Mingwang, director of the Provincial Rural Revitalization Bureau, made a report on the work of rural revitalization in our province, and Lan Mingshang, director of the Provincial Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, made a report on promoting the awareness of the Chinese nation’s community as the main line. Report on the high-quality development of ethnic work in our province in the new era; listen to Lu Houshi, chairman of the Provincial People’s Congress Supervision and Judicial Committee and deputy head of the Law Enforcement Inspection Team, on the inspection of the implementation of the “Community Correction Law of the People’s Republic of China“; listen to Yuan Yi’s report Explanation on the decision (draft) on the allocation and election of deputies to the 14th Provincial People’s Congress and on the decision (draft) on redefining the number of members of the standing committees of the people’s congresses of the cities divided into districts; listen to the organization department of the provincial party committee in charge of daily work Deputy Minister Ji Mengxin made an explanation on personnel arrangements, Yuan Yi made an explanation on the proposal for the removal of office staff, Jin Yinqiang made an explanation on the proposal for the appointment and removal of judges, and Huo Min made an explanation on the proposal for the appointment and removal of prosecutors. illustrate.

Responsible comrades of relevant units directly under the provincial government, members of various special committees of the Provincial People’s Congress, some representatives of the Provincial People’s Congress and responsible comrades of various departments of the Provincial People’s Congress, the responsible comrades of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the districts and cities and the People’s Congress Working Committee of the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone, and some grass-roots legislative liaisons Dian’s comrades attended the meeting.

On the morning of the same day, the Standing Committee held a special lecture and watched the video of the special lecture titled “Theory and Practice of China‘s Rural Revitalization Strategy” by Huang Chengwei, Director of the China Poverty Alleviation and Development Center of the National Rural Revitalization Bureau. Hosted by Zhou Lianqing.

In the afternoon of the same day, the members of the Standing Committee reviewed the relevant laws and regulations in groups.