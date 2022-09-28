On September 28, 2022, Dongfeng Honda’s new generation of CR-V was officially launched. The new car is the sixth-generation new model of CR-V. The appearance and interior have been greatly adjusted, and the configuration has been further improved. In terms of power, it is equipped with a 1.5T turbocharged engine + CVT; in the future, HEV/PHEV models equipped with the “e: HEV strong electric intelligent hybrid” technology using the 2.0L fourth-generation dual-motor hybrid system will also be launched. The new car launched a total of 7 models this time, all of which are SPORT TURBO sharp · T dynamic gasoline version models, the price range is 185,900-249,900 yuan. See below for specific models and prices.

As a replacement model, Dongfeng Honda’s new-generation CR-V uses a brand-new family-style design language. It continues the design of the overseas version and uses the styling style of the eleventh-generation Civic. Not only the appearance style has changed greatly, but if you look closely, you will find that the styling details of the whole car are almost completely reborn compared to the current model.

The main changes of the new generation of CR-V are concentrated in the front face, which adopts the latest family-style design of Honda, the wing-shaped chrome trim extends to the headlights on both sides, and the middle grille is replaced with black and area Significantly enlarged, the lower surround adopts a through-type lower air intake, and the inverted L-angle on both sides of the bumper is very sporty. Compared with the chubby shape of the current model, the long and narrow LED lighting has a more capable and sporty temperament.

The new-generation CR-V has a more capable side profile, a more slender engine compartment, and a more three-dimensional waistline, making the lines of the new model much less rounded than before. In terms of body size, the new-generation CR-V has a length, width and height of 4703*1866*1680mm and a wheelbase of 2701mm, which is an overall increase compared to the current model. And it is precisely because of the increase in size, the new generation of CRV also joined the 2+3+2 seven-seat version.

The rear of the new-generation CR-V also has more complex lines than the current model. The top has an upturned spoiler to increase the sense of movement. The large-sized taillights at the bottom still extend from the roof to the bottom. The taillights The changes in the group are more in the details. It retains the general shape of the current car, but presents an array of multi-L-shaped design on the light strip.

The interior styling also uses the new model, which is also very similar to the previous eleventh-generation Civic, with a regular T-shaped stacked layout, a honeycomb grid-shaped transverse air conditioner, a full LCD instrument panel, and a floating LCD central control screen. It is applied to the new generation CR-V. In terms of materials, the center console uses a variety of materials to match, but basically all kinds of plastics are used. In addition to the large area of ​​slush plastic materials, there are also a small amount of black piano lacquer trim and perforated trim panels to enhance the movement. Feeling, the overall sports atmosphere is aligned with the outside.

The new-generation CR-V upper suspended central control screen is completely independent on the central console, and the car is equipped with Honda’s latest Honda CONNECT 3.0 intelligent guidance interconnection system. This system mainly updates the detailed UI and strengthens such as The Internet of Vehicles functions such as navigation maps, voice dialogue, online entertainment, and online payment have enriched the use functions, and have services such as conversational audio interfaces, Home Link remote control and digital keys. You can also upgrade to cloud OTA to obtain richer interconnection functions.

In terms of safety, the new generation of CR-V is equipped with 10 airbags. In terms of driving assistance, the Honda SENSING 360 all-round advanced safety driving assistance system, which is the first in the world, is adopted, with CMBS collision mitigation braking system, ALCA lane change assist function, FCTW front cross traffic alert function, LCCM lane change collision suppression function, ACC Curve speed adjustment function, etc., realize accident avoidance in more scenarios, and reduce the operating load during long-distance driving. The radar detection range of the system is expanded to 120°, the camera detection range is expanded to 90°, and two angle radars are added at the front and rear respectively. The rear side and orthogonal vehicles can be detected at 360° without dead angle.

The new-generation CR-V seat is still familiar to us, its shape is wide, and the stitching of the horizontal bar is very neat and luxurious. The seat padding is moderately soft and hard and the side wings are thick, which can provide excellent wrapping and support for the occupants. The backrest and seat cushion are covered with perforated leather, which significantly increases the comfort of the back.

Thanks to the longer body width and wheelbase, the legroom and lateral space of the new generation CR-V are better than those of the current model. Compared with the old model, the adjustable range of the backrest has been increased, the leg room has been expanded by 15mm, the rear seat has been folded down from 2 to 8, and the reclining angle has been increased by 10.5°, ensuring that it is not easy for users to travel even for long distances. fatigue. The second-row seats can slide forward and backward.

The new-generation CR-V launched a 7-seat version for the first time, making it easier for multiple people to travel at the same time. By simply adjusting the second-row seats, you can enter the third row. When the third-row seats are folded down, the new car can enter the third row. You can still have the same good luggage storage space.

In terms of power, the new-generation CR-V fuel version is still equipped with a 1.5T VTEC turbocharged engine, with a maximum power of 193 horsepower (142 kilowatts) and a maximum torque of 243 N m. Speed ​​has been boosted, with maximum torque revs advanced to 1800 rpm. In the future, the new car will also launch models equipped with “e:HEV strong electric and intelligent hybrid” technology. It adopts the 2.0L fourth-generation dual-motor hybrid system, equipped with a 2.0Di in-cylinder direct injection Atkinson cycle engine and two motors. 207 hp (152 kW) and maximum torque of 335 Nm. In this way, the diversified layout of the three power systems of fuel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid can be realized.

The SPORT TURBO sharp · T dynamic gasoline version is matched with the G-Design Shift CVT gearbox, and the CVT steel belt sound suppression has also been acoustically optimized to further improve the quietness.

In the chassis part, the new car still adopts the combination of front McPherson independent suspension + rear multi-link independent suspension, and also provides two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models.

