TREVISO. Work will start at the end of October a Santa Maria del Rovere: the arteries affected by the intervention are via Giovanni Battista Verci, vicolo Tommaso Salsa and via Giovanni Maggiotto. The investment will make it possible to replace the dated pipes and the connection to the sewerage system of 100 new families.

Furthermore, this week, the construction site for the construction of 1.2 kilometers of aqueduct and 900 meters of sewerage a San Zeno.

SANTA MARIA DEL ROVERE

As regards Santa Maria del Rovere, the works will begin approximately towards the end of October and will last for about 120 days. The site envisages the construction of new sewer and aqueduct pipes, including the preparation of connections to the users in the area.

Objective: to reduce dispersions, the frequent maintenance interventions necessary in the past and to contribute to the extension of the sewer in an area of ​​the city that is located a few steps from the Storga Park. The investment amounts to 200 thousand euros.

“For some time Ats has decided to proceed with the contextual construction of both the aqueduct network and the sewer network – explains the CEO of Ats, Pierpaolo Florian – This allows not only to reduce the inconvenience for citizens, who thus will not have to suffer two sometimes the limitations due to the presence of a construction site, but also to optimize costs, with a view to efficient management of resources “.

The arteries subject to intervention are via Verci, vicolo Salsa and Via Maggiotto and side streets of via Tommaso Salsa. Specifically, the laying of 370 meters of aqueduct lines and the simultaneous construction of 365 meters of sewer pipes with relative connections for the users facing the streets are envisaged.

The work will also include the laying of new metering wells and sewer user wells on the edge of private properties. In particular, in via Verci, the aqueduct network will be connected to the existing pipes of viale Felissent and via Salsa, so as to create a closed mesh network that allows for better maintainability. The networks of via Maggiotto and vicolo Salsa will be connected to the existing line in via Salsa and there will also be a connection between them, so as to be able to close, even in this case, the links of the aqueduct network.

As far as the sewer line is concerned, the laying of 365 meters will make it possible to connect approximately 105 families to the centralized treatment plant in Via Pavese for a total of 210 residents.

SAN ZENO

In the meantime, work began this week on the construction of 1.2 kilometers of aqueduct and 900 meters of sewer in San Zeno. The construction site started from via Manzato, but will also involve via Bonfaldini, Cima da Conegliano, Bembo, Modena, Bologni and Rolandello. The duration of the works will be 180 days. This work is part of a single contract that will involve four different areas of the city.

The area in which major interventions are planned will be the San Zeno district, in addition to via Ciassi, Zenson and Botteniga. The total investment is over 1 million euros, with the forecast of connecting around 1100 resident inhabitants. Also in this case, these works will allow not only to modernize the aqueduct networks and reduce losses from the pipes, but also to give a strong impetus to the extension of the sewer system in the city.

“We thank Ats for their commitment to the extension and modernization of the water and sewage network in the capital – says Sandro Zampese, Councilor for Public Works of the Municipality of Treviso – All this is made possible thanks to the collaboration with our technical offices. This construction site confirms everyone’s attention to improving the underground services in the city, including the neighborhoods “.