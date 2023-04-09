Leakage in buildings is a serious problem that must be taken into consideration already during the design phase. Seepage occurs when water or condensation seeps through cracks or other defects in walls, roofs, windows or doors, causing moisture, structural damage and mold growth. Excessive infiltration can also lead to wasted energy, deterioration of materials and higher costs for space heating and cooling.
For better building design, construction and maintenance, you can find books or guides explaining the methods of detecting and mitigating seepage. However, many of the books available on Amazon Italian are aimed primarily at professionals in the sector.
List of the best books on building infiltration on Amazon
Here is the ranking of the 5 best books on infiltration in buildings that you can buy on Amazon (in Italian version):
Building Infiltration Books FAQ
What are the top three books on building infiltration on Amazon?
What’s the best guide to building infiltration?
What is the best book on building humidity?
What is the best book on rising damp?
What is the best book on mold and condensation in buildings?
What is the best book for calculating seepage in construction projects?
What is the best book on waterproofing in construction?
What are the topics covered in the books on the infiltration of buildings?
- Airflow and ventilation principles
- Design and materials of the building envelope
- Measurement and detection of infiltrations
- Reduction of infiltration through airtightness and insulation
- Indoor air quality and energy efficiency
- Building maintenance and upkeep
- Case studies of successful seepage mitigation projects
- Building codes and regulations relating to infiltration
- Economic considerations of infiltration mitigation measures
- Health and safety considerations for building occupants
- Moisture management techniques
- Technical details on infiltration measurement tools and equipment
- Emerging trends and technologies in infiltration mitigation
Who might be interested in books on building infiltration?
- Architects and engineers
- Builders and traders
- Building inspectors and code officers
- Facility managers and building owners
- Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts
- HVAC technicians and energy auditors
- Environmental consultants
- Real estate professionals
- Insurance adjusters in the real estate sector
- Public health officials
- Academics and researchers in construction science
- Green building advocates and sustainability experts