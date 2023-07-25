The 7th edition of the Togolese National Cinema Week is in full swing – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Minister of Culture, Kossi Gbenyo LAMADOKOU, opened the work of the 7th edition of the Togolese National Cinema Week (SNCT), on Saturday July 22 at Canal Olympia Godopé in Lomé.

This edition placed under the theme “contribution of filmmakers to the reform process of Togolese cinema and audiovisual”, aims to make Togolese cinematographic productions visible and above all to allow the discovery of cinema and audiovisual actors by financial and technical partners.

According to the Minister of Culture, Kossi Gbenyo LAMADOKOU, the theme of the meeting is evocative. He specifies that it is an elegant invitation addressed to the actors of these two sectors to invest themselves more in the effective and complete application of the regulatory measures resulting from the law relating to the code of cinema and the moving image.

In addition, the Minister indicates that this initiative aims to strengthen cultural mixing and to maintain peace and social cohesion between peoples. Niger was chosen as the guest of honor and the Minister took the opportunity to express the gratitude of the Togolese people to the sister Republic of Niger for this mark of friendship and fraternity.

Present at the meeting, the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Handicrafts of Niger, Mohamed Hamid thanked the Togolese authorities for this honor done to his country and stressed that cinema is a privileged vector for expressing cultural identities, social aspirations, dreams and challenges of peoples.

The activities on the program for this meeting are, among other things, screenings of films in competition and out of competition, training workshops (writing a script and setting up a business plan), Master classes, the film and audiovisual market.

53 films including 51 Togolese films in competition (SNCT and Clap Ivoire) and two Nigerien films out of competition will be screened.

Togotopnews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

