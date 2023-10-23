The 7th Wudang Tai Chi International Friendship Competition: Uniting Tai Chi Enthusiasts from Across the Globe in Wudang Mountain

China Hosts 7th Wudang Tai Chi International Friendship Competition

October 22nd- The 7th Wudang Tai Chi International Friendship Competition kicked off with a grand opening ceremony at the Wudang Mountain International Martial Arts Exchange Center. The competition, which aims to promote friendship and cultural exchange through martial arts, saw the gathering of 154 teams and 1,503 martial arts athletes from 33 countries and regions.

Zhang Jiasheng, deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, announced the opening of the competition. The ceremony was also attended by Zhang Weiguo, vice chairman of the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, who delivered a speech. Wang Yonghui, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, welcomed all the guests with a warm speech.

Wudang Mountain, known as “an unparalleled scenic spot in ancient times and the best fairy mountain in the world,” provided the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event. Wudang Tai Chi, an important part of Wudang Mountain, combines both physical and mental aspects, emphasizing the balance between body and mind. This ancient martial art form has gained popularity worldwide due to the philosophical concept of conquering strength with softness, which resonates with people from all regions. It is considered a treasure of China‘s national sports and a symbol of Chinese traditional culture.

The opening ceremony featured representatives of athletes and referees taking an oath, followed by artistic performances inspired by the beauty of Wudang Mountain. The audience was treated to mesmerizing programs such as “Wudang Wuyun,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Xia Yun,” and “Heroes Meet the Immortal Mountain.”

The competition serves as a platform to foster international friendship and promote cultural understanding through martial arts. It is hoped that the event will expand its influence, assist in the development of the sport, and further promote health and wellness. Hubei province aims to leverage the competition to enhance the reputation of Wudang Tai Chi, popularize martial arts, and contribute to the advancement and construction of a sports power.

Shiyan, the host city of the event, is a modern city known for its industrial civilization, commercial civilization, and ecological civilization. With its fairy mountains, clear waters, and the allure of being an automobile city, Shiyan has gained fame domestically and internationally. The city is home to Wudang Mountain, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site, and is considered a holy land of Taoism in China.

The competition is sponsored by the Wushu Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, the Chinese Wushu Association, the Provincial Sports Bureau, and the Shiyan Municipal Government. It is hosted by various organizations, including the Wushu and Winter Sports Management Center of the Provincial Sports Bureau, the Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau, and the Wudang Mountain Tourism Special Economic Zone Management Committee.

The 7th Wudang Tai Chi International Friendship Competition promises to set a new trend in martial arts, promote the development of Wudang martial arts, and enhance the prosperity of martial arts culture. The organizers invite everyone to visit Shiyan, witness the grandeur of Wudang Mountain, experience the richness of Tai Chi culture, and explore opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Li Yongqiang, deputy director of the Wushu Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, and several city leaders including Cai Xianzhong, Shi Lilong, Zhu Yunhui, and Pan Shidong, were present at the opening ceremony.

(Source: Qinchu.com-Shiyan Headline News)

Share this: Facebook

X

