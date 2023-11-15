Controversy Erupts Over Renaming of Palm Avenue to “President Donald J. Trump Avenue” in Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah City Council Approves Renaming Palm Avenue to “President Donald J. Trump Avenue”

In a controversial decision, the city council of Hialeah, in Miami, Florida, has approved changing the name of Palm Avenue to “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.” The measure was promoted by the city’s mayor, Esteban Bovo, who thanked Trump for his recent visit to the city and his dedication to the cause of rescuing “America.”

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions within the community. Hialeah is known for being one of the most “Trumpist” cities in South Florida, with a large population of Cuban-American origin that strongly supports the Republicans and, especially, the former president who is rumored to run for the presidency of the United States next year. Donald Trump’s followers at his recent political rally in Hialeah showed enthusiasm for the decision. However, it has also generated criticism and rejection from other sectors, such as democrats and historians.

The Hialeah Historic Preservation Board has expressed its opposition to the initiative, arguing that the criteria for renaming a street were not met and that the entity’s statutes were violated. According to board president, Ferny Copiel, “Palm Avenue is one of the most important roads in Hialeah, one of which the name should not be altered because it is one of the main roads.”

City activists and critics have also voiced their concerns, with Milly Herrera stating, “This is a political move and they are politicizing the municipal government too much. This has nothing to do with the party, but with the history of Hialeah and who is linked to deserve a park, a street, or a public place named after this person.”

Despite the criticism, Mayor Bovo insists that the residents of Hialeah approve the name change, stating that “we have a feeling of gratitude to President Trump.”

The decision to rename Palm Avenue after the former president is likely to remain a contentious issue in Hialeah as it moves forward.

