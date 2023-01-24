Source title: The activities are rich and colorful, and the masses love to hear and see them——Observation on the cultural market during the Spring Festival holiday

During the Spring Festival holiday, all localities and departments will work together to increase the supply of the cultural market and enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the masses. Visiting temple fairs, enjoying folk customs, going to theaters, watching performances, people from all over the country have a variety of cultural activities, the cultural market in China is booming, confidence is boosted, and consumption is picking up. Traditional New Year Customs Show Cultural Charm In the early morning of the first day of the new year, Banta Town, Lai’an County, Chuzhou City, Anhui Province is full of strong New Year flavor. A women’s dragon lantern festival was staged. Accompanied by drums, guided by dragon balls, and the entire female army of dragon dancers, through the transformation of footsteps and gestures, the two dragon lanterns rolled, leaped, circled and danced, and their superb skills won applause from the audience. “Women’s Dragon Lantern is a unique intangible cultural heritage of Banta. I took my grandchildren to watch the performance today. It was lively and happy. I hope that the coming year will be prosperous with good weather and abundant crops.” said Yu Houzhen, a villager in Huangying Village, Banta Town . The local ingenious combination of intangible cultural heritage performances and folk culture makes the masses feel joyful and festive during the Spring Festival cultural activities. In Junxian County, Hebi City, Henan Province, on the morning of the first day of the Lunar New Year, the ancient city was full of voices and joy, and the folk culture temple fair was held lively. In the depths of the ancient city, a Daping tune “Breaking into Youzhou” is being staged. The actors on the stage were fully engaged, and the audience applauded. Inheritors of folk arts such as mud cuckoo, stone carving, and paper-cut performed on-site performances, demonstrating the charm of intangible cultural heritage. During the Spring Festival holiday, Henan Province carried out a series of activities themed on “Henan, the hometown of the Central Plains”, focusing on the fields of art exhibitions, intangible cultural heritage and folk customs, and launched a series of cultural tourism activities and products with full flavor of the year and distinctive characteristics. In the blend of historical inheritance and modern civilization, tourists from all over the world can enjoy the charm of China‘s excellent traditional culture. “I’ll have to listen to enough this time when I go home!” Lin Fengde, a villager in Caichuan Village, Zhaike Township, Yuanzhou District, Guyuan City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, has brought his son who has just entered elementary school to the city for the third time after returning to his hometown during the Spring Festival. Listen to Qin opera. On the square, Lin Fengde put his son on his shoulders, and while listening to the play, he explained the storyline performed on stage to the child. The Qin Opera performance organized by Yuanzhou District is not lacking in innovation, with a wide range of themes and diverse styles. There are not only artists from professional theater troupes, but also fans from local folk orchestras. Popular public cultural venues At the beginning of the year of Kuimao, the film market has been boiling. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, 6 films with various themes and genres, including “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “No Name”, “Exchanging Life”, “Deep Sea”, “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” were released in a concentrated manner. The theater ushered in an audience full of expectations. According to data from the National Film Administration, as of 22 o’clock on the second day of the first lunar month, the box office of the film Spring Festival stalls was 2.43 billion yuan, and the recovery of the film market has accelerated, which is close to the level of the same period in 2019. “Which movie do you watch first during the Chinese New Year?” has become a topic of conversation among many people when they come to pay New Year’s greetings. At the same time, movie-related topics are also full of hot search lists on major news social platforms, and discussions on related topics continue. On the third day of the Lunar New Year, the sports-themed film “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack” will be released one after another to meet the audience’s diverse viewing needs and boost the popularity of the film market. “This year’s Spring Festival, I feel that there are more people in the movie theater. The adults and children in the movie theater are very lively, full of New Year flavor.” Ms. Lei, who lives in Dingshan Street, Jiangjin District, Chongqing, watched the latest domestic animation “Deep Sea” with her children . “There are many types of films released during the Spring Festival, covering science fiction, suspense, comedy, family, fantasy and other themes.” Wen Nan, general manager of Pacific Studios Jiangjin Branch, introduced that the film market for this year’s Spring Festival has picked up significantly, and the studio will start pre-screening on January 14. Since its release, the box office revenue has been gratifying, and it is expected that the box office recovery rate of the Spring Festival stalls in the cinema will increase by more than 20% year-on-year. Hanging up red lanterns and pasting up decorative paintings, the Xinhua Bookstore’s Chongqing Road store in Changchun City, Jilin Province has a strong New Year atmosphere. In the children’s book area on the third floor, children are reading books among the bookshelves. “Recently, the bookstore’s customer traffic has increased significantly. Now, our sales in one day are more than the combined sales of the previous half a month. The bookstore has also launched book promotions, and the growth trend is expected to continue.” Qu Lianwei, store manager, said. The new fashion gathers the strength to forge ahead On the afternoon of the second day of the Lunar New Year, with the melodious sound of silk and bamboo, the series of activities of “Our Chinese Dream-Culture Enters Thousands of Families · Year of Taishan” — “Flying Music to Celebrate the New Year · Work Hard to Compose a Brilliant Chapter” 2023 Oriental The New Year’s Concert was staged in Dongfang Village, Sijiu Town, Taishan City, Guangdong Province. In the past few days, focusing on the main line of studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and implementing the requirements of the Central Civilization Office on carrying out civilized practice volunteer service activities during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2023, Taishan City has carefully planned and carried out a series of cultural activities to welcome the new year. Including 192 mass cultural activities with strong characteristics and full of New Year flavor. In the New Era Civilization Practice Center in Chaoyang District, Changchun City, Jilin Province, 75-year-old Cai Hong is experiencing paper-cutting skills. “Auntie, you cut it really well! You can go slower, so that there are fewer rough edges.” Li Xiufeng, a cultural volunteer and folk paper-cut inheritor, continued to work while instructing. The scissors were flying up and down, and a lifelike rabbit was about to come out. “Recently, the amount of red paper prepared for teaching every day has almost doubled.” As a cultural volunteer, Li Xiufeng’s schedule is full. Recently, Chaoyang District launched a series of activities with the theme of “Warm New Year Volunteer Service Season” to bring cultural activities to the masses. In the clean and tidy new house in Xinkang Village, Xicha Town, Lanzhou New District, Gansu Province, the adults are busy cooking and greeting guests, and the children are chasing and playing, full of a strong New Year flavor. There are nearly a thousand villagers in the village, who were relocated from Qugaona Town, Zhouqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, 500 kilometers away. This year is their first year in Lanzhou New Area. Zhouqu has frequent geological disasters, and Gansu will start the ecological and geological disaster avoidance and relocation project in 2021. During the Spring Festival, the general party branch of Xinkang Village planned a series of cultural activities such as the intangible cultural heritage Zhouqu Dongshan Turning Lantern, Shehuo, Guozhuang Dance, and “Village Evening”, and villagers signed up to participate. The relevant person in charge of the village party branch said: “The rich cultural activities unite people’s hearts, allowing people from different villages and towns to quickly integrate into their new lives and celebrate the New Year happily.” In Puma Jiangtang Township, Langkazi County, Shannan City, Tibet Autonomous Region, at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters, the wind is as cold as a knife outside, and the entertainment room of the township border police station is warm. The immigration management police have prepared a number of cultural and sports activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Police officer Gao Hui spent the third Lunar New Year here this year. “The unit has arranged a variety of cultural and sports activities for left-behind cadres and local people, including film screenings and sports competitions, which add cultural flavor and fun to this Spring Festival. 