Monogamous, single, polyamorous: presenting his book The end of love. Love and fuck in the 21st century, the Argentine philosopher Tamara Tenenbaum once explained that in reality it is not a work on the end of love but on its new beginning, freer and to be reinvented. It is an optimistic book, which tries to draw new relationships between people.

Born into an Orthodox Jewish family in Buenos Aires (her father died in the 1994 attack against the Argentine Israelite Mutuality Association, Amia), until adolescence Tenenbaum had many doubts about how to behave with her peers. You today you claim the need for “a new ethic for sexual relations”, referring both to female emancipation and to the need for new male roles.

“A woman should not consider herself unhappy if she is alone or if she is not a mother. Likewise, males should not consider themselves sex bombs 24 hours a day seven days a week: feminism is also an opportunity for them to prove it. It is a question of imagining a sexual freedom that is not the one invented by Playboy ”.

Tamara Tenenbaum he will be in Ferrara on 30 September, with the Peruvian writer Gabriela Wiener, and on 1 October to present his book together with Daria Bignardi.

