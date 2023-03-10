Algeria continues to incite Morocco’s traditional and new allies against its interests and to strike at its sovereignty and territorial integrity, through diplomatic meetings, the most recent of which was the meeting held by the Secretary-General of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in charge of the Sahara issue, Ammar Blani, with the Chinese ambassador to Algeria and was devoted to the Sahara issue.

During his meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Algeria, Li Jian, the Algerian official continued to incite against Morocco’s stability, as he claimed that the kingdom “concludes suspicious and shameful deals that represent a serious challenge to the stability and security of the region.”

He said, “The current blockage in the course of negotiations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front is mainly caused by the Moroccan side’s commitment, and its insistence on imposing its unrealistic and unworkable project in the Sahara region.”

Political analyst Hicham Moatadid highlighted that “Algeria is always trying to trade the Sahara issue and put it on all diplomatic tables and include it in the various agendas in order to mislead international opinion about the tragedy experienced by its people, who like to list their priorities and discuss their challenges and bets at the level of meetings of its officials and within the councils of its presidents.”

Mu’tadid reminded, in a statement to Hespress, that Algeria’s attempt to involve the Sahara issue in its diplomatic relations with China is not new today. narrow accounts for purely personal purposes.”

He added, “The Algerian military regime wants to bet on Beijing’s diplomacy in Africa and make it adopt Algeria’s imaginary position on the Sahara issue,” stressing that “there is a great rush for some Algerian officials to organize meetings with their Chinese counterparts in order to pass their misleading rhetoric regarding this regional dispute.”

And the same political analyst added that the failure of the Chinese ambassador to make any statement after this reception by Ammar Blani, “translates the traditional position adopted by China regarding the Moroccan Sahara file, and it is a diplomatic behavior that reflects the traditional Chinese approach towards a file being managed at the level of the United Nations under the auspices of the international community.”

Mu’tadid stated that the Algerian military regime’s repeated attempts to mislead the ambassadors of the countries residing in Algeria regarding the Sahara file, “has become exposed and a classic political game that expresses the confinement of the management thought of the residents of the Mouradia Palace and its attempt to swim against the current of the international regularity and the curve of geo-strategic developments in the region.”