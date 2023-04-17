The Animal Protection and Welfare Center will be inaugurated this Monday in Valledupar

The Valledupar Mayor’s Office announced the new date for the inauguration of the Animal Protection and Welfare Center: this Monday, April 17 at ten in the morning behind the El Porvenir urbanization, south of the city.

Join us this Monday, April 17, at the opening ceremony of the Animal Protection and Welfare Center.🐾🧡 The dream that our city has a decent place for the care of animals 🐕🐈 is fulfilled in the Government of @MelloCastroG. pic.twitter.com/MMX7asUrhI – Mayor of Valledupar (@AlcaldiaVpar) April 14, 2023

The event was scheduled for four in the afternoon on Wednesday the 12th in that sector of commune 3, but it was postponed due to health problems of the mayor Mello Castro, diagnosed with “acute respiratory infection secondary to right basal pneumonia.”

Lea: Inauguration of Valledupar Animal Welfare Center Postponed

THE WORK

The center is made up of different areas: veterinary medical assistance, administrative, covered farm, uncovered farm, morgue, X-ray rooms, sampling, plaster, observation, surgery, among other spaces.

The investment was $5,438 million from the taxes of the Valduparense citizens that were executed by the Animal Welfare Consortium, which was granted extensions and a budget addition of $1,222 million for its completion, according to the data published in the Electronic System for Public Procurement (Secop).

One of the objectives of this municipal shelter is that canines, cats and other species can be adopted by those who would guarantee decent conditions for them.

The activists and caretakers of the animals in street condition will have all the attention in the operation of this center that will be supervised by the Secretary of Health of the municipality.

Lea: What is the state of health of the mayor of Valledupar?