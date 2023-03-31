Home News The armed forces affirm their commitment to the ongoing political process
The armed forces affirm their commitment to the ongoing political process

The armed forces affirm their commitment to the ongoing political process

Sudani Net:

The Armed Forces affirmed their full commitment to the current political process, and in a press circular on behalf of the official spokesperson, the Armed Forces thanked all participants in the security and military reform workshop, and noted that they are awaiting the work of the technical committees that work to complete the details related to mergers and modernization processes to reach a single national army that protects the transformation Democratic, in preparation for these details to be part of the final agreement.

