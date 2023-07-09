Home » The arrest of a suspect who impersonated a consultant in the office of the Iraqi Prime Minister
Today, Sunday, the Iraqi National Security Service arrested an accused of impersonating an advisor at the Prime Minister’s Office in Baghdad.

And the Iraqi National Security Service stated, in a statement, that “confirmed intelligence information was received about a person from Babil Governorate impersonating several government characteristics, including the status of working as an advisor in the Prime Minister’s office, and that he carried out fraud and fraud operations against innocent citizens in order to collect sums of money after deluding them to promote their employment-related requests or pending transactions.”

The statement added that judicial approvals were obtained, and as a result, the accused was ambushed in the Mansour district of Baghdad, and he was arrested and referred to the judicial authorities for investigation.

