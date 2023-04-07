Home News The assassination of an operations commander in the armed forces by gunmen
The assassination of an operations commander in the armed forces by gunmen

The assassination of an operations commander in the armed forces by gunmen

Sudani Net:

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Muhammad Ali Bakhit, head of the Operations Division of the 21st Zalingei Division, was killed and his car was looted on Thursday evening by unknown gunmen in the “Al-Shawayat” market in the Al-Mohafaza neighborhood, east of Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur state, western Sudan.

An informed security source in the city of Zalingei confirmed that unknown persons shot Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed, looted his Land Cruiser and personal phones, and fled to an unknown destination.

He revealed that the army units moved intensively in the city in search of the perpetrators and transferred the body to the morgue of the teaching hospital in the city center.

An eyewitness named Jamal Bello reported that the officer’s accident occurred on Thursday evening, while the officer was stopping in a public place (charging phones).

He added: Three gunmen raided the officer while he was stopping and shot him, before they drove the military vehicle and left the officer swimming in his blood in front of a number of citizens.

While the city witnessed a cautious calm, the closure of shops in the city, and the return of citizens to their homes.

Last Sunday, the city of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, western Sudan, witnessed the killing of an army colonel by unknown gunmen who tried to loot a military vehicle he was traveling in, but the security services have not been able to arrest them so far.

A captain in the Rapid Support Forces was killed after gunmen shot him east of El Daein, the capital of East Darfur state.

The Darfur region is witnessing several incidents of looting and violence without arresting the perpetrators.

