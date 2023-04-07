Sometimes it’s the smallest things that make the biggest impact – and this also applies to our ideas for easy and quick Easter appetizers! Would you also like to keep the children busy in the kitchen? Then you should definitely stay tuned! Quick to make, full of flavor and a real eye-catcher, this Easter Bunny Cheese Platter is sure to make a great impression on everyone! It takes less than 20 minutes to prepare and you’ll have loads of fun – trust us!

Serve a cheese platter as a starter at Easter

Whether as a quick and easy appetizer for Easter or for the next Netflix evening – a cheese platter is THE finger food classic par excellence. But this year we feel like experimenting and will surprise our family with this cheese board in the shape of a bunny! Again, the recipe is just an example and you can adapt the ingredients to suit any taste or diet. For example, how about making tzatziki instead of hummus? As far as vegetables are concerned, you can use different types of vegetables. Crispy puff pastry sticks would also go really well with it. Or to put it more simply – you can take absolutely anything that you feel like doing. So get creative and just have fun – after all, that’s what it’s all about, right?

Ingredients

Runde Cracker

Hummus or another dip of your choice

Black olives

cherry tomatoes

Green asparagus

cauliflower florets

broccoli florets

Celery sticks, sliced

Carrots, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

200 grams of cheddar cheese

200 grams of Gouda cheese

preparation

First, arrange the crackers in the shape of bunny ears, starting from the top.

Fill a bowl with hummus and position at the bottom of the crackers – this is the nose head.

Arrange the face with the olives, tomatoes and asparagus as shown in the photo.

Place cheddar cheese in the center of the bunny ears.

Finally, arrange the cauliflower florets, broccoli, celery stalks, sliced ​​peppers and Gouda cheese on the board.

And you already have the perfect cheese platter for Easter!

Add a glass of white wine and enjoy!

