Nfter the far-right violence in Charlottesville, the site spoke of “innocent Nazis” being attacked by “terrorist cops” and “left-wing terrorists.” The American internet provider GoDaddy has now asked the operators of the right-wing extremist website Daily Stormer to look for a new provider immediately.

The site denounced the woman who was killed on the sidelines of a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville. The Daily Stormer website violated GoDaddy’s terms and conditions with the disparaging article, the company said on Sunday via the short message service Twitter. GoDaddy was founded in 1997 and is based in the state of Arizona. The company employs 6000 people worldwide.

A woman named Heather Heyer was killed when a car crashed into a group of counter-protesters, police said. 19 other people were injured, five of them seriously. According to security forces, the driver of the vehicle is in police custody.

The Daily Stormer is a neo-Nazi white supremacist site. It is linked to the far-right movement that organized Saturday’s rally in Charlottesville. On Monday, it was apparently hacked by the Anonymous movement. “We took control of the site on behalf of Heather Heyer, a victim of white nationalist terror,” it read.


“For too long the Daily Stormer and Andrew Anglin have been spewing their vile hatred on this site. That won’t happen again.” Andrew Anglin is the operator of the site. The events of Charlottesville “alarmed Anonymous to act immediately” after long months of preparation. The site will be shut down after 24 hours.

August 2017
:

Dead in Charlottesville riots

Video: reuters, Image: AP

