The ruble collapsed and slipped to a one-year low against the dollar and the euro due to reduced inflows of foreign currency and the recovery of demand in Russia. On the morning of April 7, the Russian currency sank to 82.4 rubles per dollar and 90 per euro. Values ​​still far from the short but sharp devaluation of the Russian currency in the week following the start of the invasion of Ukraine. In those days one euro was worth almost 145 rubles. But shortly thereafter the Moscow currency recovered, to then devalue again and at a constant pace.

The video of the Russians queuing in St. Petersburg was published by «Nexta», which writes: «The residents of St. Petersburg ran to change dollars and euros at the news of the collapse of the ruble. The dollar is trading at 83 rubles, while the euro reached 91 for the first time since last April. The Russian ruble has weakened all week, but authorities are trying to avoid panic and say the rate will stabilize soon due to rising oil prices.

April 7, 2023

