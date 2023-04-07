If you are a movie lover these are the best movies you can see, don’t miss them.

Super Mario Bros

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go, Teen Titans Go: The Movie) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel ( LEGO 2’s Greatest Adventure, Minions: A Villain Is Born), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, premiered on April 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, set to premiere on May 4, 2023.

Elemental

Elemental is an upcoming American computer-animated romantic fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and will be released on June 16, 2023.

It may interest you:

mission impossible 7

It is the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible film series and the third film in the series directed by McQuarrie, after Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible, it will be released on July 14, 2023.

Aquaman 2

Aquaman forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet from impending doom, set to premiere on December 25, 2023.

These are some of the films that will reach our big screen, so that they can be programmed and enjoyed with family, friends and a partner, as you see it best.