Home News The Assault – International
News

The Assault – International

by admin
The Assault – International

Supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro during the assault on the symbols of Brazilian democracy. Hundreds of thousands of people, convinced that Lula won the presidential elections in an irregular way, stormed the headquarters of the supreme court, the parliament and the presidential palace, in the square of the Three Powers, in Brasília. Many of them had been camping in the city for months, others arrived by bus. More than a thousand rioters were detained by police for questioning.

See also  Udinese and candidate for mayor in Trieste: Ugo Rossi stopped after unrest at the post office due to a mask

You may also like

Wang Sicong’s suspension of detention for beating people...

The State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism:...

Ivrea, car overturns on the third bridge: a...

Nian Guangjiu, a well-known entrepreneur and founder of...

Iran, Scalfarotto to Tajani: “Put the regime with...

Beijing ushers in the first snow this winter

Mattia Battistetti died at work, the CGIL Treviso...

Can recovered people not wear masks?Expert: Need to...

In Milan the first trial against roadblocks for...

Wang Youqun: Who are Fu Zhenghua’s “television confession”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy