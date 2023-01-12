Supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro during the assault on the symbols of Brazilian democracy. Hundreds of thousands of people, convinced that Lula won the presidential elections in an irregular way, stormed the headquarters of the supreme court, the parliament and the presidential palace, in the square of the Three Powers, in Brasília. Many of them had been camping in the city for months, others arrived by bus. More than a thousand rioters were detained by police for questioning.