

The astronaut crew of Shenzhou 15 successfully completed all the scheduled tasks for the first out-of-vehicle activity. The space station cargo out-of-vehicle installation task also started in the early stage.



At 00:16 on February 10, 2023, Beijing time, after about 7 hours of extravehicular activities, Shenzhou 15 astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu worked closely together to successfully complete all the scheduled tasks for the extravehicular activities. At present, astronaut Fei Junlong and astronaut Zhang Lu have safely returned to the Wentian experimental module, and the out-of-cabin activity has been a complete success.

During the astronauts’ out-of-vehicle activities, tasks such as the installation of the Mengtian extra-cabin expansion pump set were completed, and the whole process went smoothly and successfully. This is the first time for astronauts to go out of the cabin after the full completion of the Chinese space station. Astronaut Fei Junlong and astronaut Zhang Lu walked in space for the first time, and once again successfully realized their dreams. According to the plan, in the future, the astronaut crew will carry out several out-of-cabin activities.

In addition, the space station cargo out-of-cabin installation task has also been carried out in the early stage. At present, loads such as energy particle detectors and plasma in-situ imaging detectors have been installed out of the cabin, and the installation process of the loads outside the cabin and the functional performance of the cargo airlock and transfer mechanism of the space station have been fully verified.

According to reports, the space station’s cargo out-of-cabin installation task is coordinated by the load transfer mechanism, cargo airlock, inner and outer hatches, and robotic arms. Through on-orbit astronauts or ground operations, the cargo that needs to be out of the cabin will be sent out of the cabin. The goods outside the cabin can also be sent into the cabin. Breakthroughs and mastery of this key technology can greatly improve the efficiency of cargo exchange inside and outside the cabin, and reduce the number of astronauts leaving the cabin and workload. According to the plan, the installation of cargo out of the cabin will continue in the future.

