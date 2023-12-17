The Attorney General’s Office investigates acts of corruption in Cauca – news

The woman’s secretary “would have received bribes worth 20 million pesos from one of the businessmen” in a contractual process.

The Attorney General’s Office opened a preliminary investigation against undetermined officials of the Government of Cauca, for alleged acts of corruption in which self-enrichment would be sought.

The alleged irregular events would link the women’s secretary, recently awarded for defending the rights of Caucasian women, Rosalbina Valdeswho according to a virtual newspaper “there would be received bribes worth 20 million pesos from one of the businessmen” in a contractual process, “this illicit transaction was recorded in audios and videos (…)«.

The control entity investigates whether, according to the information known to the entity, the alleged irregularities would have been presented on the occasion of the advanced bilateral with the aim of purchasing biosafety supplies for educational institutions of the department, during the time of pandemic.

In order to verify the occurrence of the reported events, determine whether they constitute a disciplinary offense, and identify and individualize the public servants allegedly compromised to establish whether they acted under a cause of exclusion of responsibility, the Regional Attorney’s Office Cauca Instruction ordered the practice of tests.

On the other hand, in different departments and secretariats of the Government of Cauca, contracting has been done in a rigged manner, given particular interests. As reported by this media, in its El Campanazo section, it has been learned from various sources that in the Government of Cauca there is a contractor who has been screwed since past administrations and is the one who structures and plans the hiring of almost all the secretariats and agencies of the between territorial and the bidders that the lawyer in question ends up winning. Of course, his name does not appear anywhere. Furthermore, officials, for fear of losing their jobs or their service provision contracts, look on and remain silent.

In the Mayor’s Office

A situation similar to that of the Department’s Women’s Secretariat is recorded in the Education Secretariat of the Municipality of Popayán, in which an official, named Fanny Amparo Dorado Dorado, also favored suppliers and also benefited from a 2021 contract for biosafety supplies in times of pandemic, in addition to other elements such as desks. Dorado, who was a permanent employee, resigned from her position and the Prosecutor’s Office is investigating her. Mayor Juan Carlos López Castrillón has not commented on this serious situation.

This medium also learned that, directly from Bogotá, officials from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office arrived to request contracts from various secretariats at the Legal Advisory Office of the Municipality of Popayán. They met with the head of that department. Likewise, the large amount of advertising contracted is striking.

