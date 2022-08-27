From 0-24:00 on August 26, 2022, 1 new local confirmed case (in Guixi City, Yingtan City) was added in Jiangxi Province, and 4 cases were cured and discharged (all in Guixi City, Yingtan City). From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 26, 2022, the province has reported a total of 1,430 local confirmed cases and a total of 1,422 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 26, 2022, there are 7 local hospitalized confirmed cases in the province.

From 0-24:00 on August 26, 2022, there were no new imported confirmed cases in Jiangxi Province. From January 2020 to 24:00 on August 26, 2022, the province has reported a total of 43 imported confirmed cases and 43 discharged cases. As of 24:00 on August 26, 2022, there were no confirmed cases imported from abroad in the province, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection was imported from abroad and received isolation treatment in designated medical institutions.

From 0 to 24:00 on August 26, 2022, 23 new cases of local asymptomatic infections were added in Jiangxi Province (19 cases in Yingtan City, all in Guixi City; 4 cases in Shangrao City, including 3 cases in Xinzhou District and 1 case in Guangxin District ), 22 cases were released from isolation and medical observation (2 cases in Nanchang City, all in Honggutan New District; 20 cases in Yingtan City, including 1 case in Yuehu District and 19 cases in Guixi City). As of 24:00 on August 26, 2022, there are 129 cases of local asymptomatic infections in the province, all of which are undergoing isolation medical observation in designated medical institutions.

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission

August 27, 2022