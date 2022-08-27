The Sampdoria is working to reinforce the attack, after the injury to Manuel De Luca. Between an idea relating to the possible return of Gregoire Defrel and a new track, the one that leads to Ignacio Pussettothe Sampdoria must decide which path to take on the market in view of the end of the session.

DEFREL NODE – Sampdoria has been following Defrel for some time, but Sassuolo does not seem to want to let go at the moment. The Dorians would have identified French as a perfect graft, especially by virtue of its characteristics, but the operation is complex in terms of numbers and joints. The Sassuolo he sold a lot on offense, he must first buy a new tip and, above all, he doesn’t want to lend Defrel or without monetizing. The problem is also the engagement of the football player, who sails between 1.8 and 2 million net per season. Too many, for Samp.

PUSSET POLL – For this reason the Dorian market men have also made a transition with Udinese. Sampdoria asked for info on Ignacio PussettoArgentinian striker born in 1995. It is a rather complex track to follow: the Bianconeri are an expensive shop, and Pussetto has a contract until 2024.