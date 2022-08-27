Home Sports Sampdoria, survey for Pussetto. And Defrel … | Market
Sports

Sampdoria, survey for Pussetto. And Defrel … | Market

by admin
Sampdoria, survey for Pussetto. And Defrel … | Market

The Sampdoria is working to reinforce the attack, after the injury to Manuel De Luca. Between an idea relating to the possible return of Gregoire Defrel and a new track, the one that leads to Ignacio Pussettothe Sampdoria must decide which path to take on the market in view of the end of the session.

DEFREL NODE – Sampdoria has been following Defrel for some time, but Sassuolo does not seem to want to let go at the moment. The Dorians would have identified French as a perfect graft, especially by virtue of its characteristics, but the operation is complex in terms of numbers and joints. The Sassuolo he sold a lot on offense, he must first buy a new tip and, above all, he doesn’t want to lend Defrel or without monetizing. The problem is also the engagement of the football player, who sails between 1.8 and 2 million net per season. Too many, for Samp.

PUSSET POLL – For this reason the Dorian market men have also made a transition with Udinese. Sampdoria asked for info on Ignacio PussettoArgentinian striker born in 1995. It is a rather complex track to follow: the Bianconeri are an expensive shop, and Pussetto has a contract until 2024.

See also  It is revealed that if Tottenham enters the Champions League, Conte will receive a huge bonus of 1 point = 2.5 million pounds – yqqlm

You may also like

Eddie House: It’s not uncommon for a star...

F1 GP Belgium, Verstappen best time in FP2,...

Basketball, the coach Pozzecco has chosen the twelve...

13 straight wins!Wu Yibing became the first mainland...

Transfer market: Bajrami, Fabian Ruiz, Luis Alberto ..:...

Juventus U23 changes its skin: it becomes Juventus...

Osimhen, the agent: “Victor is a Napoli player,...

Naples market: CR7 in Naples? It is no...

Chinese women’s volleyball team wears masks to compete...

Lazio-Inter, Sarri: “We can beat anyone on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy