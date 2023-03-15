F1 has announced that the circus will continue to race in the mountains of Styria for at least another four seasons.

Since returning to the calendar in 2014, the GP d’Austria quickly established itself as one of the most popular events on the calendar F1. In addition to having a long and prestigious history in the premier category, the Spielberg track, renamed Red Bull Ring after the acquisition of the plant by the energy drink giant in 2004, it has often given rise to exciting competitions in recent years. And it will also do so in the coming seasons: in fact, the confirmation arrived a few hours ago that the circus will continue to run in Austria at least until 2027. Important news for the many fans who go to Spielberg every year and which underlines how the involvement of Red Bull in F1 is still far from decreasing.





These are the words of Stefano DomenicaliCEO of the circus, on the occasion of theannouncement: “The Austrian GP embodies a perfect set of qualities: a challenging circuit, high-speed duels and a wonderful location for fans. So, I am happy that this new agreement will bring us back to the Red Bull Ring until at least 2027. This year we celebrate the 10th anniversary of our return to Spielberg, and I would like to thank everyone responsible for this renewal, especially the promoter and Red Bull. I also want to pay tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz for the love, passion and ideas he brought to F1 and which have enabled the event’s continued success and the growing enthusiasm for our sport in Austria and around the world”.

He promote Eric Wolf Instead it was expressed as follows: “We are proud of this special partnership with F1 and are delighted to host the premier category of motorsport at the Red Bull Ring for another four years. This renewal signals F1’s strong attachment to Austria, the Styria region and the Murtal district. As it is the tenth year of the partnership, we want to celebrate this milestone with all fans and thank them for their loyalty and the fantastic atmosphere they help create. Everyone is invited to another fantastic race weekend in Spielberg in 2023.”