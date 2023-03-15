You can buy a cup of milk tea at a single-digit price, and an ice cream for 2 yuan. With its relatively low price, Michelle Ice City has been favored by many consumers. There are stores all over the country, and even opened stores in Japan and other overseas countries. area.

Today, according to the Beijing News, from mid-November to early December 2022, reporters from the Beijing News randomly applied to enter two Michelle Ice City stores in Nanjing, Jiangsu, but found many problems.

In order to save costs,The two stores frequently tampered with the expiry date labels of ingredients, and used ingredients that should be “discarded”; there was a problem of cutting corners, and they did not strictly follow the ingredient list to release enough ingredients;Employers do not sign labor contracts, do not verify ID cards, and do not even need to provide health certificates for catering employees that are mandatory by the state.

On March 15th, in response to the problems related to the above two stores in Michelle Ice City,The staff of the Nanjing Market Supervision and Administration Bureau immediately conducted an on-site inspection and ordered the shops involved to rectify and deal with it according to law.

It is worth noting that the official website of Michelle Ice City shows,The core value of the company is “real people are sincere and genuine products, don’t take shortcuts and don’t lie”.

According to the prospectus published on the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, as of the end of March 2022, Michelle Ice City has a total of more than 21,000 brand stores, and the number of stores ranks first in the domestic ready-made tea industry. However, among these stores, there are only 37 directly-operated stores.

Perhaps it was under the rapid expansion that these food problems gradually emerged. On an online complaint platform, there were more than 3,000 complaints about Michelle Ice City.