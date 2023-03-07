The Cali Security Secretariat intervened in the controversial business of selling erotic desserts.

Some clients were allowed to maintain contact with the workers, generating a whole controversy and debate in the country. The intervention was carried out after videos of highly sexual content that were recorded in the place went viral on social networks over the weekend.

According to the newspaper The country, The authorities established conditions for the business to continue operating, including a ban on the entry of minors, the tinting of the local windows to prevent activities from being seen from outside, and a ban on exhibitionism.

It was also established that actions such as blows and slaps between employees and customers cannot be repeated. The place must also be marked so that customers maintain proper behavior.

They did it. They finally broke it. They finally won. They tore someone apart. Someone who was always happy, who was always smiling. Someone who didn’t deserve the hate. Someone who did nothing but help people. Someone who loved

stern scoundrel pic.twitter.com/ehnZmDlb8B — Bad rabbit 🐰 (@Queen_V_Z) March 7, 2023

With information from El País.