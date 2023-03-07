Home News The authorities fell to “Severo Scoundrel”
The authorities fell to “Severo Scoundrel”

The Cali Security Secretariat intervened in the controversial business of selling erotic desserts.

Some clients were allowed to maintain contact with the workers, generating a whole controversy and debate in the country. The intervention was carried out after videos of highly sexual content that were recorded in the place went viral on social networks over the weekend.

According to the newspaper The country, The authorities established conditions for the business to continue operating, including a ban on the entry of minors, the tinting of the local windows to prevent activities from being seen from outside, and a ban on exhibitionism.

It was also established that actions such as blows and slaps between employees and customers cannot be repeated. The place must also be marked so that customers maintain proper behavior.

With information from El País.

