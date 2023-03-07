The Prosecutor’s Office filed a request before the Zaragoza Peace Court, so that Diego Marcelo Oviedo Ávalos remains in prison while the investigations against him continue.

According to the investigations, on February 17, on a field located in the residential area of ​​Tuscania, La Libertad, Oviedo attacked Christian José Medrano during a friendly soccer match, causing serious injuries to his face and body.

In view of the case, the authorities began the respective investigations against Oviedo, who is accused of the crime of attempted murder. In addition, the prosecutor in the case explained that they have collected sufficient evidence to determine his participation in the event.

“A visual inspection of the scene and other evidence has been carried out,” he added.