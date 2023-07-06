Home » The average speed will be checked on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu highway
The average speed will be checked on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu highway

The average speed will be checked on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu highway

Speed ​​camera in Lihula. Photo: Urmas Lauri Speed ​​camera in Lihula. Photo: Urmas Lauri

This summer, measuring the speed of vehicles between speed cameras will begin on major highways in Estonia, ERR wrote.

The Ääsmäe-Haapsalu highway has also been identified as a possible test section in addition to the Tallinn-Tartu, Tallinn-Narva and Tallinn Pärnu highways.

Climate Minister Kristen Michal explained to ERR that the Transport Board will now be asked to check how the average speed measurement works, whether this method is usable, which vehicles and times are more frequent when exceeding the speed of a section, etc. “We are primarily dealing with a methodical or such a technical study, so that we in the traffic commission can then reassess whether this as a measure to increase traffic safety could be part of the selection to be used in the future,” said Michal, emphasizing that no personal data will be collected or fines issued during the current study.

Automatic average speed control is used in many parts of the world. The Transport Board has recommended that it be put into use in Estonia as well, which would mean that in the future the actual driving speed of cars would be calculated by two cameras installed at the beginning and end of the road section.

